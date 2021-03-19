Free Fire redeem codes: List of all special codes released in 2021 so far

Free Fire features many items like bundles, the skin of different objects, pets, characters, and more. Redeem codes are one of the best alternatives to acquire some of the exclusive items without spending diamonds.

These codes have 12 characters, including alphabets and numbers. The developers release them on special occasions or when a particular milestone is achieved.

This article provides a list of all the codes released so far this year.

Free Fire redeem codes released in 2021

3CYSQQ95YTWK

GZ3SLYFGTD8X

LL7VDMX363YK

FF6M1L8SQAUY

8G2YJS3TWKUB

FFTILM659NZB

5G9GCY97UUD4

QUZ5MJPPY92E

7ZG488RUDDWV

UGAXG6SWLZSK

5UNZ5A94DCTZ

WTZ3LM8W3SWC

487P8ZVGZGEA

FFBC2T35EPWZ

V8R9H22KH3JB

9GJT66GNDCLN

FFBCEGMPC3HZ

FFBCC4QWKLL9

NVVX4TSQJ38F

WXWYSJTPBMB5

TNWDTUV92P22

86ZJZPV6HKLV

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

FFBCZD9RDP44

FFBCAC836MAC

EW529ALDLWWS

7LE4KVYCYNLY

H44BY3RXF8MV

G8WQQVLMJSBN

FFBCLP5S98AW

FFBCLY4LNC4B

FFBCLAK9KYGM

XFHG6E93SADY

67G8VDLFTHUJ

S7EA7G2UCW94

4M2ZVXNLJTHP

FFBCT7P7N2P2

RXF2EQ8BUHJ7

HXVDEU6EPW5X

Many of these codes are region-specific and can be used by players on region-specific servers.

All of these codes work for a limited period of time. Once expired, it cannot be used further. Users will receive the following error should they try to use an expired code.

“Failed to redeem. The code has expired or redeemed.”

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use the redeem code:

Step 1: Redeem codes can only be claimed only from Free Fire’s official rewards redemption site. The link to it hasn’t been provided below.

For the website: Click here.

Step 2: Log in to the website using the available means – Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

Guest users who cannot use the codes should consider binding their Free Fire account with any of the above-mentioned social media platforms.

Step 3: Next, enter the code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Step 4: After the redemption is successful, players will receive the rewards within 24 hours via in-game email. In the meantime, the currencies will be credited directly to their account.

