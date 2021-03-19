Free Fire redeem codes: List of all special codes released in 2021 so far

Free Fire features many items like bundles, the skin of different objects, pets, characters, and more. Redeem codes are one of the best alternatives to acquire some of the exclusive items without spending diamonds.
These codes have 12 characters, including alphabets and numbers. The developers release them on special occasions or when a particular milestone is achieved.
This article provides a list of all the codes released so far this year.
Free Fire redeem codes released in 2021
- 3CYSQQ95YTWK
- GZ3SLYFGTD8X
- LL7VDMX363YK
- FF6M1L8SQAUY
- 8G2YJS3TWKUB
- FFTILM659NZB
- 5G9GCY97UUD4
- QUZ5MJPPY92E
- 7ZG488RUDDWV
- UGAXG6SWLZSK
- 5UNZ5A94DCTZ
- WTZ3LM8W3SWC
- 487P8ZVGZGEA
- FFBC2T35EPWZ
- V8R9H22KH3JB
- 9GJT66GNDCLN
- FFBCEGMPC3HZ
- FFBCC4QWKLL9
- NVVX4TSQJ38F
- WXWYSJTPBMB5
- TNWDTUV92P22
- 86ZJZPV6HKLV
- FFBCJVGJJ6VP
- FFBCZD9RDP44
- FFBCAC836MAC
- EW529ALDLWWS
- 7LE4KVYCYNLY
- H44BY3RXF8MV
- G8WQQVLMJSBN
- FFBCLP5S98AW
- FFBCLY4LNC4B
- FFBCLAK9KYGM
- XFHG6E93SADY
- 67G8VDLFTHUJ
- S7EA7G2UCW94
- 4M2ZVXNLJTHP
- FFBCT7P7N2P2
- RXF2EQ8BUHJ7
- HXVDEU6EPW5X
Many of these codes are region-specific and can be used by players on region-specific servers.
All of these codes work for a limited period of time. Once expired, it cannot be used further. Users will receive the following error should they try to use an expired code.
“Failed to redeem. The code has expired or redeemed.”
Using redeem codes in Free Fire
Players can follow the steps given below to use the redeem code:
Step 1: Redeem codes can only be claimed only from Free Fire’s official rewards redemption site. The link to it hasn’t been provided below.
For the website: Click here.
Step 2: Log in to the website using the available means – Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID, or Twitter.
Guest users who cannot use the codes should consider binding their Free Fire account with any of the above-mentioned social media platforms.
Step 3: Next, enter the code in the text field and press the confirm button.
Step 4: After the redemption is successful, players will receive the rewards within 24 hours via in-game email. In the meantime, the currencies will be credited directly to their account.
