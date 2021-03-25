Free Fire Season 35 Elite Pass release date, leaked rewards, and more

Garena releases a new Elite Pass for Free Fire at the start of every month.

The Elite Pass is a tier-based system that offers players an extensive collection of in-game items, including exclusive bundles, emotes and skins. To progress through the Elite Pass, players have to complete missions and earn badges.

Elite Pass Season 34 will come to an end at the end of March, and Elite Pass Season 35 is just around the corner.

This article takes a look at the release date, leaked rewards and various other details of Elite Pass Season 35.

Free Fire Season 35 Elite Pass release date

The current Elite Pass will end on March 31. The upcoming Elite Pass will likely commence at the beginning of next month, i.e., on April 1, 2021.

Pre-orders for the new Elite Pass are expected to begin very soon and will cost 999 diamonds.

Players will be able to upgrade to the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds. Meanwhile, the Elite Bundle will set them back by 999 diamonds.

Leaked rewards

The Free Fire Season 35 Elite Pass rewards were leaked by data miners a few days ago. Here are some of them:

Vehicle skin (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

Vest (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

New banner (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

New bundle (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

Backpack skin (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

Emote (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

Surfboard skin (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

Parachute skin (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

Players can watch the video given below to view all the leaked rewards:

