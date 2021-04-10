Free Fire Tri-series 2021: Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the Free Fire Tri-Series 2021 came to an end today. After the matches of Groups A and B yesterday, Groups B and C battled it out today in six matches for spots in the grand finals of the tournament.

At the end of the day, Team Elite emerged as the table toppers with 95 kills and 199 points. Following it in second place was Sixth Sense with 120 points and 51 kills. Extreme Ex sat in third place at the end of the day with 115 points and 40 kills.

The group stages of the tournament will go on until April 18, 2021, after which the top 12 teams will qualify for the Free Fire Tri-Series grand finals, which are scheduled to be held on April 25, 2021.

Free Fire Tri-series overall standings after day 2

The day started with the first match being played on Bermuda. In this match, the Booyah was secured by Team Elite with 12 kills to its name. Following it in second place was Sixth Sense with five kills. The third place in this round was secured by Agent Exp with eight kills.

The second and third matches of the day, played on Purgatory and Kalahari, were won by Last Breath and Sixth Sense with nine and 10 kills to their name.

This match marked the halfway stage for the day. At this stage, Team Elite is leading the points table with 148 points, followed by Sixth Sense and Extreme Ex with 93 and 77 points.

The fourth and fifth matches of the day were played on Bermuda and Purgatory. The Booyah in these matches were secured by Team Elite and Team TG with 11 and seven frags.

In the sixth and final match of the day, No Chance secured the Booyah with a total of seven kills. Team Elite secured second place in this match with five kills, followed by Nemesis at third place with a single frag.

Top 5 MVP List after Free Fire Tri-Series Day 2

The overall kill leaderboards were dominated by Team Elite for the second day straight, with three members from the team featuring in the top three. Pahadi leads the table with 39 kills and 19001 damage.

Following him in second place was Killer with 23 kills and 9771 damage. Iconic was in third place with 21 kills and 13619 damage.

Top 5 players from Free Fire Tri-Series day 2

With one day remaining in the first week of the group stage, it will be interesting to see if any team surpasses the humongous lead gained by Team Elite.