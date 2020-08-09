Free Fire: Win a free legendary 'Doggie' emote in Emote Party event

Free Fire has a variety of emotes packs that players can unlock. These emotes are divided into tiers, ranging from standard to legendary. As a thumb rule, the normal ones are easy to grab and require no extra effort, as compared to the legendary or rare ones.

However, this is not the same in the case of a new, exclusive 'Emote Party' event recently introduced in Free Fire. Through this special event, players can easily win the legendary Doggie emote.

Before getting into the event details, it is essential to know that the players need to spend a small number of diamonds to spin the lucky wheel. A normal spin costs 14 diamonds, while the Super draw costs 149 diamonds.

Also read: Five best characters in Free Fire

Free Fire Emote Party event details

Event duration: 7 August to 11 August

Event rules:

There are two types of 'draws': Normal Draw and Super Draw. The prize pool will consist of normal prizes, normal emotes & legendary emotes. Under the Normal draw, players can spin the entire prize pool. Under the Super draw, players can spin for normal + legendary emotes only. On the fifth Super draw, the legendary 'Doggie' emote will be guaranteed. There is a chance of winning this emote before the fifth draw, and in the Normal Draw as well. After every subsequent fifth Super draw, a random unowned legendary emote will be guaranteed. This counter resets every time a legendary emote is won via the Super draw. If a legendary emote is won via Normal draw, the counter for Super draw is not reset. Get a discount off both the first Normal and Super draw.

Along with the beloved Doggie emote, Free Fire gamers can also win legendary emotes like Flowers of Love, and I Hear You. Players can enter and participate in the event by clicking a tiny banner on the home screen of Free Fire. Refer to the image below for a better understanding.

Free Fire lobby screenshot

Advertisement

Also read: How to get free DJ Alok character in Free Fire?