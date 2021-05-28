Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore Play-Ins: Winning team, prize pool distribution, and more

The Play-ins of the first global tournament of 2021, the Free Fire World Series(FFWS) 2021, concluded today.
The top three teams from the Play-ins, First Raiders, LOUD, and HQ Esports, qualified to the grand finals that will be held on May 30th. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $2 million (14.4 Crore INR), the highest ever for any Free Fire tournament.
The FFWS 2021 play-ins were extremely competitive and provided a thrilling experience for fans. A total of six matches were played in the grand finals spread over three different maps.
The top three qualified teams will not be awarded prizemoney after Play-ins. Instead, they will receive prize money based on their performance in the Grand Finals.
Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire World Series 2021 Play-ins
4th Place:- $50,000 - 36,20,000 INR- Singularity Invincible(CIS)
5th Place:- $50,000 - 36,20,000 INR- DEA (Arab)
6th Place:- $50,000 - 36,00,000 INR- God's Plan(Latin America)
7th Place:- $50,000 USD - 36,00,000 INR- VaiXourar (Europe)
8th Place:- $40,000 - 29,00,000 INR- Attack All Around (Thailand)
9th Place:- $40,000 - 29,00,000 INR- New Gank (Singapore)
Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire World Series 2021 Finals:-
1st Place(Winners):- $500,0000 - 3.6 Crore INR
2nd Place(1st Runners-up):- $250,000 - 1.8 Crore INR
3rd Place:- $100,000 - 72 Lakhs INR
4th Place:- $100,000 - 72 Lakhs INR
5th Place:- $90,000 -65 Lakhs INR
6th Place:- $90,000 -65 Lakhs INR
7th Place:- $80,000 - 58 Lakhs INR
8th Place:- $80,000 - 58 Lakhs INR
9th Place:- $70,000 - 50 Lakhs INR
10th Place:-$70,000 - 50 Lakhs INR
11th Place:- $60,000 - 43 Lakhs INR
12th Place:- $60,000 - 43 Lakhs INR
All four teams from the South Asian region who couldn't travel to Singapore due to the Covid-19 travel ban will also receive a part of the prize pool.