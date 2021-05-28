Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore Play-Ins: Winning team, prize pool distribution, and more

The Play-ins of the first global tournament of 2021, the Free Fire World Series(FFWS) 2021, concluded today.

The top three teams from the Play-ins, First Raiders, LOUD, and HQ Esports, qualified to the grand finals that will be held on May 30th. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $2 million (14.4 Crore INR), the highest ever for any Free Fire tournament.

Qualifed teams for Free Fire World Series Grand Finals

The FFWS 2021 play-ins were extremely competitive and provided a thrilling experience for fans. A total of six matches were played in the grand finals spread over three different maps.

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore Play Ins overall standings

The top three qualified teams will not be awarded prizemoney after Play-ins. Instead, they will receive prize money based on their performance in the Grand Finals.

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore Prize Pool distribution

Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire World Series 2021 Play-ins

4th Place:- $50,000 - 36,20,000 INR- Singularity Invincible(CIS)

5th Place:- $50,000 - 36,20,000 INR- DEA (Arab)

6th Place:- $50,000 - 36,00,000 INR- God's Plan(Latin America)

7th Place:- $50,000 USD - 36,00,000 INR- VaiXourar (Europe)

8th Place:- $40,000 - 29,00,000 INR- Attack All Around (Thailand)

9th Place:- $40,000 - 29,00,000 INR- New Gank (Singapore)

Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire World Series 2021 Finals:-

1st Place(Winners):- $500,0000 - 3.6 Crore INR

2nd Place(1st Runners-up):- $250,000 - 1.8 Crore INR

3rd Place:- $100,000 - 72 Lakhs INR

4th Place:- $100,000 - 72 Lakhs INR

5th Place:- $90,000 -65 Lakhs INR

6th Place:- $90,000 -65 Lakhs INR

7th Place:- $80,000 - 58 Lakhs INR

8th Place:- $80,000 - 58 Lakhs INR

9th Place:- $70,000 - 50 Lakhs INR

10th Place:-$70,000 - 50 Lakhs INR

11th Place:- $60,000 - 43 Lakhs INR

12th Place:- $60,000 - 43 Lakhs INR

All four teams from the South Asian region who couldn't travel to Singapore due to the Covid-19 travel ban will also receive a part of the prize pool.