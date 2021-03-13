Free Fire x Attack on Titan: Everything known about the crossover

Yesterday, Garena announced the latest collaboration for Free Fire, with Attack on Titan. It is a renowned Japanese anime television series adapted from the manga of the same name.

It is not the first time that Free Fire has collaborated with television shows. Garena has also collaborated with La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) and recently had a crossover with the Japanese superhero franchise, One Punch Man.

Free Fire x Attack on Titan: Everything known so far

Due to this colossal collaboration, numerous themed cosmetic items like bundles, a special game mode, and events will be added in Free Fire in the coming weeks.

The airplane reskin

Moreover, Attack on Titan-themed reskins of some items, including the airplane and airdrops, have already been added to the game.

New login keyart

A new login keyart and lobby screen have also been introduced in Free Fire.

In the coming days, players will get an opportunity to obtain Attack on Titan-themed fashion items, including the uniform of the Survey Corps. It will have both male and female variants. The Armored Titan costume will also be available.

Survey Corps Female

The two guns skins have been announced in the press release, including:

P90 – Attack on Titans

M1014 – Attack on Titans

The specifics of obtaining these items have not yet to been announced. Players can watch the video below to view the leaks of the themed items.

Apart from this, a new game mode, based on the Attack on Titan event, is on the cards. It is expected to be released later this month.

However, the exact details of these events or the game mode haven’t been revealed yet. More announcements are expected to be made in the coming days.

It will be fascinating to see what the developers bring to the table as players are charged up for this collaboration.

