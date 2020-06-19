Electronic Arts (EA) Access on Steam gets line-up of first six games

The Electronic Arts (EA) Play Live event took place last night and had some huge news for gaming fans.

EA Access on Steam was also announced, and is set for launch next spring.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Electronic Arts (EA) Play Live wrapped up just last night, and the global giant came through with some major announcements that has made the gaming community fervent!

Amongst the things that were announced was the Gameplay Reveal for Star Wars Squadrons, which looks to be a very impressive title from the American video game company.

The Electronic Arts event kicked off with a new trailer for Apex Legends, detailing the whole host of updates that will be coming to the game on Tuesday. The updates also include cross-platform, which is huge news for Apex Legends fans as they have been clamoring for the feature ever since the release of the game.

Electronic Arts also announced that they will be bringing about 25 games from their catalog over to Steam. The publisher had previously been insistent on bringing their games to PC using Origin Access instead of Steam.

This is great news for both Electronic Arts fans and PC enthusiasts, as Steam runs great discounts throughout the year. Not all the 25 games have been announced so far, but the titles listed below have been confirmed via the Play Live Event.

List of Electronic Arts games coming to Steam

1) Star Wars Jedi: Fall Order

2) The Sims 4

3) Unravel 2

4) Apex Legends

5) Battlefield V

6) FIFA 20

This is huge as these are all quality games that were received extremely well by both critics and the fans.

Star Wars Jedi: Fall Order was developed by Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Apex Legends and Titanfall. It was one of the best-reviewed games of 2019, and fans are excited for the game to hit Steam in the coming months.

This will be part of the EA Access on Steam, which is set for launch next spring. More titles will be announced as we near the launch date.

