Full schedule for Summer Games Done Quick 2022

From June 26 to July 3, Summer Games Done Quick 2022 will be making a return to their in-person event format (rather than strictly online), and they have finally released their full schedule. For perspective, the last in-person GDQ was Awesome GDQ 2020, and the following AGDQ took place online.

Runners: keep an eye out for an important email tomorrow (May 8)! The #SGDQ2022 Schedule is now live!

This time around, the Summer Games Done Quick 20222 event is being held in Bloomington, Minnesota, at the DoubleTree Hilton Bloomington-Minneapolis Hotel. Those who will not be attending in person can watch GDQ online. The event will be broadcast via GDQ’s own Twitch channel.

As per usual, GDQ tends to hold donations for a particular organization every time. This year is Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, an international humanitarian medical non-governmental organization.

SGDQ: Summer Games Done Quick schedule for 2022 and COVID-19 policy enforcement

The Summer Games Done Quick 2022 lineup is looking quite diverse. Viewers can expect to see classic games like Super Mario World and Mega Man 5, as well as more recent releases such as Tunic, Elden Ring, and Metroid Dread.

Here are a few notable runs and runners:

TUNIC : Any% by Sunnymuffin

: Any% by Sunnymuffin Spyro the Dragon : 120% by Dayoman

: 120% by Dayoman Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl : Any% Glitchless by eddaket

: Any% Glitchless by eddaket Elden Ring : Any% by HYP3RSOMNIAC

: Any% by HYP3RSOMNIAC Elden Ring: All Remembrances by catalystz

For those attending in person as a viewer or participant, the speedrunning event will ensure that COVID-19 safety policy is strictly enforced. For example, the following rule pertains to attendees at least 12 years of age:

“Minors (those under 18) are not exempt from the vaccination and masking requirements. Minors must attend with a parent or guardian.”

On top of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and having received a booster shot (both of which cannot be older than May 23), Summer GDQ also requires KN95/N95/KF94 face masks. This is in addition to an entire host of rules meant to prevent the spread of the virus.

Most importantly, the COVID-19 policy for Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is a living document. This means that the rules and regulations may change at any point, so it’s worth checking the document frequently, up until participants and attendees leave for the event.

Edited by Siddharth Satish