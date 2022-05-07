5 best Minecraft Java Edition seeds for speedrunning in May 2022

Speedrunning is a massive draw for Minecraft fans; watching players complete the game as fast as possible is always exciting. Carefully planned strategies can help shave time off the runs, where every second counts.

For most players who aren't professional speedrunners, though, it may be tough to get started. Finding the right seed can be a great first step in learning the ropes of Minecraft speedruns.

Speedrunning takes lots and lots of practice. Knowing exactly what to do and where to go is integral to the success of a run. One mistake can cost the player everything.

Therefore, understanding and knowing the terrain of the world is highly important. This is where seeds come into play. Seeds can help players share and experience worlds with each other.

Five of the best Minecraft Java Edition seeds for speedrunning

1) Nearby village with Stronghold

Players can find a stronghold with a portal that already has 2 eye of ender in this seed (Image via pathofex.com)

Seed: 328819481

Village Location: X: -168, Y: 73, Z: -712

Players who are looking for a seed that has it all in one place should look no further than this seed. Players will enter the world near a village with a ruined portal nearby. But that's not all; the village is housing a stronghold underneath that already has two eyes of Ender inside the portal blocks. This means players can get into the Nether and quickly get to the End.

2) Nearby Stronghold

Players can find a stronghold very close to the spawn point in this world (Image via pathofex.com)

Seed: 1216998451290974659

Stronghold Location: X: 1261, Y: 16, Z: 545

Speedrunning requires quick and easy access to a Stronghold. The reason for this, of course, is that players must enter the End and defeat the Ender Dragon in order to complete the game. Luckily, this seed offers a Stronghold very close by the player spawn, and even features some nearby ruined portals which they will encounter on their way there. The Stronghold is inside a lush cave with some cool visuals.

3) Multiple Villages and Desert Temples

This seed will spawn players near multiple villages and desert temples (Image via pathofex.com)

Seed: 69069594

Ruined Portal Location: X: 310, Y: 57, Z: 141

Desert Temple Location: X: -404, Y: 90, Z: -871

For players who like a lot of help from the outset, this seed definitely provides. With multiple villages within the vicinity of the spawn, and a nearby desert temple, players will be well stocked up to start off their journey. With many resources around, including a ruined portal, players can quickly get into the Nether and embark on their quest to take down the evil Ender Dragon.

4) Easy Access Nether Fortress

Players of Minecraft will be able to spawn on a Nether Fortress when they enter this seed (Image via pathofex.com)

Seed: 3480185794852939950

Ruined Portal Location: X: 277, Y: 50, Z: 181

Making it into the Nether is only half of the battle during a Minecraft speedrun. Players will need to locate a Nether Fortress and start farming the blazes located there. In order to do so as quickly as possible, this seed offers a ruined portal that, if completed, will spawn players directly on top of a Nether Fortress. This way, they can quickly get in and out of the Nether to make their way to the End.

5) Multiple Villages and Stronghold

This seed contains 6 villages for players to explore (Image via Seedmap)

Seed: 2073720455

Village containing Stronghold Location: X: 632, Y: 77, Z: -200

When one village just won't cut it, this seed provides players with six different villages within a short distance of spawn. To make things even better, one of the villages has a Stronghold underneath it. This means that players will be able to stock up on supplies, have access to shelter and then quickly make it into the End, provided they farm up the materials to make the eyes of Ender as fast as possible.

How to enter seeds in Minecraft Java Edition

Entering a seed in Minecraft can be a very easy process. Once players go to create a new world, they will notice a spot in the world options where they can enter the seed. From a world found online, players simply need to enter any seed that strikes their fancy. Note that accuracy is paramount to ensure the player enters the correct world. Once the seed input is done, create and enter the world to explore.

