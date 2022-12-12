Fuslie and Koil donate $50,000 to NoPixel Music Awards

Leslie "Fuslie" and Koil are putting together $50,000 for the first-ever NoPixel (NP) Music Awards, an awards ceremony dedicated solely to the musical artists associated with the GTA RP server. The in-game event is being livestreamed on December 11, courtesy of various YouTube and Twitch streamers.

Touted as Los Santos' First Grand Annual Music Awards Show, the event will be presented by FS Media, a subsidiary of the server's popular media mogul Fatoni Sarduchi's company, Fat Shanks Holdings.

While the official NoPixel wiki mentions other in-game groups such as the Chang Gang, Pitchers, and Jiggity Studios as production teams who will offer the winners awards and felicitations, Fuslie and server owner Koil are the two responsible for the real-life $50K cash prize that is to be divided among the winners.

Nopixel @nopixeltweets The first ever Nopixel Music awards will take place at 11th of December at 6PM EST. Don't forget to tune in to see which incredible Nopixel artists will win an award! Also, 50k IRL cash will be devided amongst the winners thanks to @fuslie and @ItsKoil The first ever Nopixel Music awards will take place at 11th of December at 6PM EST. Don't forget to tune in to see which incredible Nopixel artists will win an award! Also, 50k IRL cash will be devided amongst the winners thanks to @fuslie and @ItsKoil.

Fuslie explains why she doesn't want to win at NoPixel Music Awards

The music industry is a big deal in the NoPixel community. Based on real-life LA, Los Santos features many in-game media houses that deal with record labels and all other things attached to the music industry. The region is the perfect setting for hardcore roleplay, which is the aim of the server.

Styled after the Grammy Awards or any other similar ceremony that recognizes musical talent, the NoPixel Music Awards ceremony has become an elaborate journey planned among various parties on the server who came together to make it happen. Morevoer, there was a massive month-long preliminary tour involving artists that went on other servers to perform in-game concerts while also holding domestic.

With some 23 categories of awards to be given out, suffice it to say that the award show is one of the most elaborately planned and one of the grandest events ever held on the popular GTA Roleplaying server.

Fuslie is an avid roleplayer who has thousands of hours in GTA playing on the server with fellow streamers such as Buddha. The 100 Thieves streamer will also be one of the people co-streaming the NoPixel Music Awards and has talked about not wanting to win many awards. Here's what she said:

"The thing is also, I'm giving money to the actual winners. Im giving $20,000 of real cash money to winners, so I don't want to win. Because I want to give money away to people. Let me give it to people. Let me throw my cash at you people, please, take it."

Twitter reacts to NoPixel Music Awards

The NoPixel community clearly loves the idea of music awards and has expressed gratitude towards Fuslie for sponsoring monetary rewards for the winners who have given so much to fans. Here are some reactions from Twitter from people who were prepared for an evening of fun:

TraDigiArt @tradigiart @nopixeltweets @fuslie @ItsKoil Audio artists have always been such a large part of NP community. It's inspiring to see this kind of event. I wish I could coordinate something this big for visual artists. I'll just keep working on it. @nopixeltweets @fuslie @ItsKoil Audio artists have always been such a large part of NP community. It's inspiring to see this kind of event. I wish I could coordinate something this big for visual artists. I'll just keep working on it.

NoPixel Music Alerts🎅🏼☃️ @NoPixelMusic @nopixeltweets @fuslie @ItsKoil SO EXCITED!! Thanks to all who had a hand in putting this together. The music scene is heavily skilled & talented, happy they have this time to shine! @nopixeltweets @fuslie @ItsKoil SO EXCITED!! Thanks to all who had a hand in putting this together. The music scene is heavily skilled & talented, happy they have this time to shine! 🏆🌟🎶🎤🎵💚

Motattoo008 @zelda_pimp @nopixeltweets @fuslie @ItsKoil I know it's RP and usually just made up but this award show is kind of a in-between. Cause it's there real life talent on making music that's being celebrated. There are so many talented RP artist. I wish they would make a gta RP album to sell in real life . @nopixeltweets @fuslie @ItsKoil I know it's RP and usually just made up but this award show is kind of a in-between. Cause it's there real life talent on making music that's being celebrated. There are so many talented RP artist. I wish they would make a gta RP album to sell in real life .

Tune into any of the official streamers' channels, such as that of Fuslie, Koil, or Blaustoise, to watch the NoPixel Music Awards live.

