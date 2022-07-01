“You’re doing a double whammy today?” - Fuslie reacts to Sykkuno doing a double-sponsored livestream

In a stream uploaded yesterday, Leslie "Fuslie" comically called out Sykkuno for having two sponsors in one stream. While playing Fall Guys with her friends, she noticed that Sykkuno was donning a minion skin in-game, which prompted her to enquire whether the streamer from Las Vegas was sponsored by the movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Sykkuno was taken aback and started to explain that her assumption was not the real case. Fuslie soon caught hold of the scenario and proceeded to probe him further. She exclaimed:

"Wait, you're doing a double whammy today? (laughter) he's juicing..."

Fuslie reacts to Sykkuno being sponsored by Minions: The Rise of Gru

The 29-year-old streamer from the San Francisco Bay Area pointed out Sykkuno's Fall Guys skin, which was of a yellow colored Minions-like outfit. Upon being asked about it, he replied:

"Yeah, I got a minion. Isn't it crazy how similar Fall Guys could look to minions."

Leslie then went on to ask:

"Are you still sponsored by them?"

To which Sykkuno hilariously gave out a nervous grunting noise. The streamer went into a full defensive mode and claimed that he wouldn't dress up as a minion just to promote the movie. But soon changed his tone by slyly promoting the movie:

"It's not like I dressed up as a minion in Fall Guys for the, you know, Minions: Rise of Gru movie coming out tomorrow. You can get two free movie tickets with code..."

However, after talking about why he would be sponsored, he tried to give out a code that fans could use to get two free movie tickets. Unfortunately, he couldn't finish what he was saying due to a bout of laughter.

(Timestamp: 00:23:21)

Sykkuno then calmly responded that the reason for his sponsorship was because he wanted to shop for some anime clothes, suggesting that he needed the extra money. He added:

"Guys look, I'm just...I'm just tryna get- I just wanna buy some clothes..."

Here's how the internet reacted to the comical exchange between Sykkuno and Fuslie

Fans of OfflineTV and Friends are always high on alert for any clips that can be shared. This was no different, with Sykkuno finding himself in the middle of yet another awkward conversation. Here's what the viewers commented on under the clip posted on the YouTube channel Shrimpkkuno.

Fans share their thoughts on the streamer getting a Minions sponsorship (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Fuslie has over 1.2 million followers on her Twitch channel, which makes her one of the highest followed female streamers right now. She streams her content regularly and plays various games such as Fall Guys and Valorant.

