"I want him to stomp on the ceiling": Fuslie, Miyoung and Valkyrae express how much they miss Sykkuno living with them

For months, Sykkuno alluded to the fact that he was going to return home, and now that he has finally left, his friends are opening up about how they miss him. Fuslie, Miyoung and Valkyrae were talking in a recent stream about how they missed the streamer being among them. Though he will inevitably return, for now, his absence is highly noted.

“It’s so weird Sykkuno’s not here. I want him to stomp on my ceiling right now. Sykkuno! Stomp on the ceiling! I mean floor!”

Fuslie, Miyoung, and Valkyrae miss having Sykkuno around

Though the streamer still plays games with Fuslie and others online, they still miss having him around. When Fuslie asked the streamer to stomp on his floor, he replied:

“I’ll try. Let me know if you hear it, okay?”

Viewers of the clip could see that his chair and microphone arm did move a little, indicating that he did actually stomp on his floor. It did not matter though, because sadly, his friends could not hear it. However, Valkyrae changed the topic by saying she stole his phone charger.

It seems like the streamer left some things in their shared apartment. Miyoung wanted to know if she could use his cat litter box, and before Sykkuno could respond, Valkyrae said there was more than one.

“He has two! One in the hallway, and one in his room!”

The streamer insisted it was for Little Cat, and so the litter boxes were claimed by the others. He teased Leslie for not being able to hear the stomps, and she responded by looking up at the ceiling in an exxagerated fashion. Sykkuno cycled the topic back to the charger before finally going back to reminisce about his time with Valkyrae and others.

“I have like two of ‘em, I mean. Yeah, like, oh! Like the two hammocks! Remember that?”

The streamer continued to tease his friends, saying that it is all gone now, and suggested Rae go stomp on his old bedroom floor so that Fuslie would think it was him. Valkyrae, however, said that his room was far, and she did not feel like walking all the way.

Fan reactions to the reunion

The stream's chat was majorly under the impression that the streamers were "Sadge Farming" to generate sad reactions to the situation, but the streamers seemed genuinely disappointed they were not residing with each other anymore. However, they can take solace in the fact that they can make content together, despite being far away.

