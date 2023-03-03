Fuslie reveals how Miyoung saved her cat’s life by performing CPR

YouTube streamer Leslie "Fuslie" took to her Twitter account to reveal a distressing incident involving her almost crushing her beloved cat with a chair.
Fortunately, her friend and fellow streamer Miyoung "Kkatamina" was present and quickly sprang into action. She performed CPR on the cat and expeditiously transported her to a veterinary clinic, where the animal received emergency medical attention.
The cat is now recovering and doing well. Leslie expressed her gratitude towards Miyoung, who saved her pet's life.
Fuslie expresses gratitude towards Miyoung, provides health update on her cat
Fuslie revealed that her pet has not suffered any fractures. However, there is still cause for concern as the animal's vision has been impaired. Veterinary doctors informed Leslie that her cat's eyesight may not fully return. She wrote:
"Somehow, she had no fractures and is alert as ever. The vet said she can't see well, and while it's likely to come back, her vision might not ever fully recover."
Fuslie reiterated her gratitude for Miyoung's quick and decisive action during the emergency. She went on to state that Miyoung also taught her to perform CPR on an animal, which she acknowledged as a valuable lesson:
"I want to add that miyoung legitimately saved her life. I was too hysterical to do anything.. miyoung knew CPR, talked me through CPR in the car, and thought to rush her to the emergency vet immediately mushy is alive because of u and I am forever grateful to u @Kkatamina."
She concluded her tweet thread by expressing her deep regret and frustration over the carelessness that put her cat's life in danger:
"I'm still so upset with myself about it and promise to be more careful :( i truly don't what I would've done with myself if she died."
Fans share love and support
Fans and fellow streamers came forward to express their love and support for both Fuslie and her pet. Many of Leslie's fans expressed concern and sent heartfelt messages, wishing for the cat's speedy recovery.
Additionally, several fellow streamers offered support and admired Miyoung's quick and proficient actions during the emergency. Here are some of the relevant reactions:
Fuslie is a popular content creator, streamer, and YouTuber. She is best known for her live streams, which include gaming, music, and a variety of other content. She recently left Twitch after signing a contract with YouTube, where she has over 775K subscribers.
