Fuslie reveals how Miyoung saved her cat’s life by performing CPR

YouTube streamer Leslie "Fuslie" took to her Twitter account to reveal a distressing incident involving her almost crushing her beloved cat with a chair.

Fortunately, her friend and fellow streamer Miyoung "Kkatamina" was present and quickly sprang into action. She performed CPR on the cat and expeditiously transported her to a veterinary clinic, where the animal received emergency medical attention.

The cat is now recovering and doing well. Leslie expressed her gratitude towards Miyoung, who saved her pet's life.

leslie @fuslie Last night I accidentally crushed mushroom under my chair and I genuinely thought I killed her. She was limp and her eyes were rolled back. I was hysterical and unable to do anything so thank god Miyoung was calm and helped give her CPR and rushed her to the emergency vet. (1/2) Last night I accidentally crushed mushroom under my chair and I genuinely thought I killed her. She was limp and her eyes were rolled back. I was hysterical and unable to do anything so thank god Miyoung was calm and helped give her CPR and rushed her to the emergency vet. (1/2) https://t.co/XfczDgmxk8

Fuslie revealed that her pet has not suffered any fractures. However, there is still cause for concern as the animal's vision has been impaired. Veterinary doctors informed Leslie that her cat's eyesight may not fully return. She wrote:

"Somehow, she had no fractures and is alert as ever. The vet said she can't see well, and while it's likely to come back, her vision might not ever fully recover."

leslie @fuslie (2/2) Somehow she had no fractures and is alert as ever. The vet said she can't see well and while it's likely to come back, her vision might not ever fully recover. I am so thankful that I have her in my arms today. I have been such a mess and I just thought I'd update y'all(2/2) Somehow she had no fractures and is alert as ever. The vet said she can't see well and while it's likely to come back, her vision might not ever fully recover. I am so thankful that I have her in my arms today. I have been such a mess and I just thought I'd update y'all 😫 (2/2) https://t.co/Pvk0jGN7k0

Fuslie reiterated her gratitude for Miyoung's quick and decisive action during the emergency. She went on to state that Miyoung also taught her to perform CPR on an animal, which she acknowledged as a valuable lesson:

"I want to add that miyoung legitimately saved her life. I was too hysterical to do anything.. miyoung knew CPR, talked me through CPR in the car, and thought to rush her to the emergency vet immediately mushy is alive because of u and I am forever grateful to u @Kkatamina."

leslie @fuslie I want to add that miyoung legitimately saved her life. I was too hysterical to do anything.. miyoung knew CPR, talked me through CPR in the car, and thought to rush her to the emergency vet immediately 🥺 mushy is alive because of u and I am forever grateful to u @Kkatamina I want to add that miyoung legitimately saved her life. I was too hysterical to do anything.. miyoung knew CPR, talked me through CPR in the car, and thought to rush her to the emergency vet immediately 🥺 mushy is alive because of u and I am forever grateful to u @Kkatamina ❤️

She concluded her tweet thread by expressing her deep regret and frustration over the carelessness that put her cat's life in danger:

"I'm still so upset with myself about it and promise to be more careful :( i truly don't what I would've done with myself if she died."

leslie @fuslie I'm still so upset with myself about it and promise to be more careful :( i truly don't what I would've done with myself if she died I definitely knocked out at least half of her 9 lives.. HOLD UR FUR BABIES TIGHT AND LOVE THEM THE MOSTI'm still so upset with myself about it and promise to be more careful :( i truly don't what I would've done with myself if she died I definitely knocked out at least half of her 9 lives.. HOLD UR FUR BABIES TIGHT AND LOVE THEM THE MOST 😞❤️ I'm still so upset with myself about it and promise to be more careful :( i truly don't what I would've done with myself if she died

Fans and fellow streamers came forward to express their love and support for both Fuslie and her pet. Many of Leslie's fans expressed concern and sent heartfelt messages, wishing for the cat's speedy recovery.

Additionally, several fellow streamers offered support and admired Miyoung's quick and proficient actions during the emergency. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

tupperware @tupperwareplays @fuslie certificate of BRAVERY for a sweet little BAYBEEEEEE awh @fuslie certificate of BRAVERY for a sweet little BAYBEEEEEE awh

Hannah @bnans @fuslie Oh my I'm so glad lil Mushy is okay. So thankful Miyoung was there with you. Hope she makes a full recovery with her vision @fuslie Oh my I'm so glad lil Mushy is okay. So thankful Miyoung was there with you. Hope she makes a full recovery with her vision 💗

aria🏅 @AriaSaki that must've been so scary ahhhh great job for being calm and following Miyoung's instructions too leslie 🥺 @fuslie Miyoung is 10000000% a real life angel. I'm so glad Mushmaam is okayyyy 🥺🥺🥺that must've been so scary ahhhh great job for being calm and following Miyoung's instructions too leslie 🥺 @fuslie Miyoung is 10000000% a real life angel. I'm so glad Mushmaam is okayyyy 🥺🥺🥺😭😭😭😭 that must've been so scary ahhhh great job for being calm and following Miyoung's instructions too leslie 🥺👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

Wendy @Natsumiii @fuslie holy jesus... ;-; im so glad mushy is okay waaaah and im so glad that miyoung was able to be there for you and mushy ;n; @fuslie holy jesus... ;-; im so glad mushy is okay waaaah and im so glad that miyoung was able to be there for you and mushy ;n;

xChocoBars @xChocoBars leslie i hope u know u r an amazing mom and i know u never intend to harm any of ur babies and what happened was an accident so if there’s a world where you’re blaming urself, dont! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @fuslie IM SO GLAD MUSHROOM IS OKAY AND MIYOUNG IS SO SO COOL 🥺leslie i hope u know u r an amazing mom and i know u never intend to harm any of ur babies and what happened was an accident so if there’s a world where you’re blaming urself, dont! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @fuslie IM SO GLAD MUSHROOM IS OKAY AND MIYOUNG IS SO SO COOL 🥺❤️ leslie i hope u know u r an amazing mom and i know u never intend to harm any of ur babies and what happened was an accident so if there’s a world where you’re blaming urself, dont! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ❤️

tenzin @TrulyTenzin



Serious props to Miyoung for being a saving grace, glad it turned out okay 🥲 @fuslie Oh my god, I’m so sorry you went through that traumatic experience Leslie.. It was a horrible accident and I’m glad Mushy is recovering.Serious props to Miyoung for being a saving grace, glad it turned out okay 🥲 @fuslie Oh my god, I’m so sorry you went through that traumatic experience Leslie.. It was a horrible accident and I’m glad Mushy is recovering. Serious props to Miyoung for being a saving grace, glad it turned out okay 🥲❤️

shubble @shelbygraces @fuslie i’m so incredibly happy to hear she’s ok @fuslie i’m so incredibly happy to hear she’s ok ❤️

Fuslie is a popular content creator, streamer, and YouTuber. She is best known for her live streams, which include gaming, music, and a variety of other content. She recently left Twitch after signing a contract with YouTube, where she has over 775K subscribers.

