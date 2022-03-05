×
Twitch streamer Kkatamina reveals recipe for scrambled eggs from kindergarten; Valkyrae, Alinity, and more react

Kkatamina (Left) shared an old recipe from kindergarten on Twitter, with Valkyrae (Top) and Alinity reacting
Modified Mar 05, 2022 04:57 AM IST
Miyoung "Kkatamina" is a popular Twitch streamer who constantly collaborates with members of the extremely popular streamer organization Offline TV (OTV). The collective held the female all-time highest sub count on Twitch until VTuber Ironmouse recently broke the record.

Miyoung is a variety streamer, meaning that she streams anything that suits her fancy. She mostly plays Valorant but has recently been enjoying the newest FromSoftware game, Elden Ring, and has been playing the game since its release date.

She recently took to Twitter to share that she discovered an old recipe she made when she was in kindergarten, posting a picture of the recipe. While a recipe for scrambled eggs is certainly unnecessary, as it is the easiest way to prepare eggs, it seems that the younger version of herself managed to get a very key component of the recipe horribly wrong.

My scrambled eggs recipe from kindergarten👩🏻‍🍳✨ https://t.co/igtvAxf9Fl

The recipe is as follows:

"Scrambled Eggs: 1 egg; scramble with a fork. Cook in the microwave for 3 hours. Put in a bowl. Eat it with milk or juice. By Miyoung"

While everything may seem normal, cooking the eggs for three hours is certainly not how most chefs would prepare the dish, especially using a microwave. It's quite clear that the young Kkatamina meant to write minutes instead of hours, but if the recipe was followed exactly, this one minor mistake makes the difference between a meal and a radiation hazard.

Friends and fans react to Kkatamina's recipe

With such an absurd recipe, many streamer friends like Valkyrae commented on the streamer's post, with Alinity and Fulsie joking that they would be willing to try the dish, even if it was "a bit overdone." Miyoung responded to many of her friend's remarks, adding to the humor of their jokes.

@Kkatamina they are gonna be a bit overdone but im down to try this recipe
@Kkatamina Genius
@Kkatamina shes a chef👩‍🍳
@Kkatamina What if I don’t have milk or juice 😱
@brodinplett you have to have one or the other 😠
@Kkatamina can we do a cooking stream and try this recipe out pls
@fuslie HELLS YA! I HAVE THE EGGS!!!! 😎✨
@Kkatamina nothing has changed !
@TinaKitten WELL I DO MICROWAVE A LITTLE LESS THAN 3 HOURS NOW BELIEVE IT OR NOT TINA!!
@Kkatamina this explains so much
@Valkyrae WAT DOES THIS MEAN??
@Kkatamina 3 hours 🥸
@yvonnie https://t.co/BZs40l7CDX

Many fans shared their own jokes about the recipe's flaws, with one sharing an image of an exploded egg in a microwave, joking that they tried it for themselves.

@Kkatamina I tried your recipe just to see how it would taste and now I have to clean up this mess and buy a new microwave, thanks a lot @Kkatamina https://t.co/PmYqOORjRf
@Lamedious @Kkatamina don't forget the milk of juice for the integrity of the recipe
@Kkatamina Love it! This kid had an egg recipe tootwitter.com/JordanKAdams97…
@Valkyrae @Kkatamina Those Eggs gonna be more than just scrambled after that.
@Kkatamina an actual photo of miyoung cooking those “eggs” https://t.co/tBddjdQgL6
@Kkatamina wait so since you put it in a bowl after cooking does that mean you scramble it on the microwave tray
@eonchiii @Kkatamina i think if u microwave it for 3 hours it’ll just become part of the microwave tray forever https://t.co/B3ZyY9h7ET
@Kkatamina I mean the eggs will definitely be cooked by the time their out of the microwave
With such a hilariously incorrect recipe made by a young Kkatamina, let's hope that she has since improved her culinary skills.

Edited by R. Elahi
