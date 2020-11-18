Future looks grim for PUBG Mobile Lite players with no official announcement yet

PUBG Mobile and its toned-down version – PUBG Mobile Lite – are among the most played battle royale titles on the mobile platform. These games have witnessed substantial growth after their releases and amassed huge numbers worldwide.

But in September, in a significant move, a ban was imposed on these prominent titles, alongside 116 other Chinese apps and games by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

PUBG Mobile fans have finally heaved a sigh of relief as PUBG Corporation announced a special Indian version. But it is not the same for PUBG Mobile Lite players, as the company did not give them any reassurances.

Future not bright for PUBG Mobile Lite players

The press release did not provide any development on the availability of PUBG Mobile Lite in the country. This has left fans of the streamlined version puzzled and dejected as they are unaware of what will now happen.

Also, the lack of clarity about the future of this title in the country has created queries in the minds of players. Some have taken to Twitter to find the answers, and here are a few of their tweets:

Sir, pubg mobile india is coming but some players are there who play pubg mobile lite , so my request is that when is pubg mobile lite indian version is launching in india? — RPRツSHADOW (@rpr_shadow) November 18, 2020

Without any official announcement yet about the game, the fans and players' woes have only increased, and the future looks quite grim. Unlike the elder version (PUBG Mobile), which has multiple region-specific titles, the lite iteration doesn't offer anything of this sought. There is only a single version published by Tencent Games worldwide.

Nevertheless, the chances of the game’s return to the country cannot be entirely written off, as it has an extensive player base and is immensely popular among the users.

Only time will tell if the return of one of the most prominent BR titles in the country was a success, and all that the players can do is wait for the official announcement on this front.

