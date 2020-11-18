PUBG Mobile Indian version: Teaser, gameplay changes, new website, and more details

PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly one of the biggest titles in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. But it was among the 118 apps and games with Chinese ties banned by the Indian Government in September.

And recently, the fans' wait finally came to an end with the positive developments about the availability of the game in the country. PUBG Corporation announced that the game would soon make a comeback with a special Indian version.

All known details about the PUBG Mobile Indian version

PUBG Mobile Indian version teaser

A few days back, PUBG Mobile uploaded multiple teasers for the upcoming Indian version of the game. These clips featured a few of the most prominent Indian PUBG Mobile influencers – Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan.

These clips did not provide any insights into the game’s release date but did give the players reasons to celebrate.

Gameplay changes

PUBG Corporation, in the press release, stated that the in-game content would be improved to meet the needs and preferences of the Indian users. These changes would also create a healthy gameplay environment and culture.

Hence there would be a slight difference in the Indian version when compared to the global one.

The changes are:

#1 Green Hit effect – Unlike the global version that has an option to customize the hit effect color, in the Indian version, it would be locked to green.

#2 Feature to limit the playtime – A feature to limit the playtime would ensure healthy gaming habits for the younger audience.

#3 Default clothed character – The characters in the game would be fully clothed by default.

New website

A new website for PUBG Mobile India was also launched. However, it only features the social media posts and links to the social media handles and YouTube channel. It doesn’t provide any further information and only displays a ‘Coming Soon’ message.

Exclusive esports league

PUBG Corporation also stated that it plans to invest in an esports league exclusive to the Indian region. This would is the cherry on the cake as once the game is back, the Indian PUBG Mobile competitive scene would receive a significant boost.