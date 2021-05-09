Future Station Esports bids farewell to its PUBG Mobile roster

In a surprising turn of events, Future Station Esports released their entire PUBG Mobile roster. The announcement came through the team's Instagram page, where they mentioned:

"We are really heartbroken to release this roster! We will continue with this team until the end of PMBCC BD 2021 and provide all the necessities for the ongoing event. We wish best of luck to the team for their future endeavor."

PUBG Mobile Campus Championship Bangladesh 2021 will be the final tournament for the roster before disbanding. They were invited directly to the quarterfinals of the tournament. Additionally, they qualified for the semi-finals by securing fifth place in Group A with 93 points.

Future Station

The PMCC BD semifinals will commence on May 14th and conclude on 23rd, where the 32 qualified teams will be sorted into two groups of 16 each. The top eight teams from each group will qualify for the grand finals, scheduled from May 28th to 30th.

PMCC BD 2021 is offering $30,000 in prize money for this PUBG Mobile tournament in Bangladesh.

Future Station PUBG Mobile Roster

1. FS Badrev

2. FS Kapshi

3. FS Evileye

4. FS Machine

Future Station Esports PUBG Mobile journey

Future Station started their professional PUBG Mobile journey by securing second place in the PUBG Mobile Club Open India Fall 2020. Due to the PUBG Mobile ban in India, they had to drop their Indian roster. However, they participated in Pro League South Asia Season 2 by signing star players from Bangladesh.

The roster didn't live up to expectations with average performance in the PMPL SA S2. However, they came back strongly by securing the 1st Runners-up position in PMCC BD 2020. They also participated in PMPL SA S3 but were eliminated in the league stages.

Future Station, an Indian Esports organization, also had active rosters for other popular mobile titles like Free Fire and Call of Duty: Mobile