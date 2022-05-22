G2 Esports vs T1 League of Legends MSI 2022 Rumble Stage Day 4: Head-to-Head, livestream details, and more

The fourth match on Day 4 of League of Legends MSI (Mid-Season Invitational) 2022 will witness the second encounter between G2 Esports and T1. The showdown is purely a revenge match for T1, as on Day 1, G2 crushed them after some heroic gameplay from Caps and Jankos.

T1, up until this point in the Rumble Stage, did not have a very good tournament. It seems Gumayusi is struggling quite a lot, and there have been a few decision-making errors by the team. G2 Esports, on the other hand, seems to be in really good form and is being touted by many as the best team in the world as of now.

Thus, it will be interesting to see how T1 adapts to G2 Esports and what steps the teams take to prepare for their second clash at MSI 2022.

Preview of G2 Esports vs T1 at League of Legends MSI 2022 Rumble Stage Day 4

Predictions

G2 Esports's run at League of Legends MSI 2022 has been quite good till now. The team has suffered only two losses in MSI 2022 against PSG Talon and RNG.

This is not just commendable but also something their opponents will take into account. It would be safe to say that Caps and Jankos together are the best mid-jungle duo in the world right now and are in the form of their life.

Obviously, there are small mistakes within G2's playstyle, and teams will look to exploit them. But one thing is for sure, it will take a lot of effort to defeat this team, as after the loss against Fnatic at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split, which led to an insane 24-0 undefeated run, kicked something up within the team.

T1, on the other hand, has been a very different team in the Rumble Stage than what fans had imagined. Over the course of the first two days, T1 seemed to be making mistakes very similar to how they had back in the summer of 2021.

Gumayusi specifically seems to be struggling quite a lot, which is definitely an unfortunate situation for the South Korean champions. However, it is safe to say that T1 will come up with a plan for sure.

As for the predictions, it is really uncharacteristic of T1 to lose twice, and in all probability, this time, Faker and co. will be much better prepared to take things to the next level.

Last time, T1 did have an early lead but eventually lost on account of team fights from G2 Esports. This time, however, the former will make sure the latter does not get that chance. Thus, T1 should be closing out this game with a win.

Head-to-Head

T1 and G2 Esports have faced each other a total of 10 times in professional League of Legends tournaments, with both teams sharing 5 wins each.

Previous Results

Previously, T1 faced Evil Geniuses and PSG Talon at League of Legends MSI 2022 and grabbed victories in both those games. G2 Esports, on the other hand, faced PSG Talon and RNG and ended up losing both.

However, before this match takes place, T1 will play against Evil Geniuses, while G2 Esports will face PSG Talon.

MSI 2022 Rosters

T1

Top-Zeus

Jungle-Oner

Mid-Faker

Bottom-Gumayusi

Support-Keria

G2 Esports

Top-Brokenblade

Jungle-Jankos

Mid-Caps

Bottom-Flakked

Support-Targamas

Livestream details

T1 vs G2 Esports will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games and LoL esports on May 23, 2022, at 4:00 AM PT/4:30 PM IST.

Edited by R. Elahi