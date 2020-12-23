GameStop repeats its return policy for Cyberpunk 2077

GameStop rounds off the multiple ways gamers can return their copies of Cyberpunk 2077 with a memo which reportedly reminds stores that they will be accepting returns even for open copies.

While physical returns were always easier to manage than digital returns, in the wake of every console the game is on developing and announcing a unique return policy for Cyberpunk 2077, GameStop is there to remind us that physical retailers can do the same.

Multiple GameStop employees have shown me a memo indicating the company is now accepting returns of Cyberpunk 2077, even if it’s been opened. — Patrick Klepek (@patrickklepek) December 21, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 purchasers have options to return the game

It is, perhaps, unfortunate that one of the most anticipated games of 2020 has so rapidly become one of the most disappointing games of the year, with little more than a week left in that year.

With over eight million pre orders, in addition to early sales, Cyberpunk 2077 was guaranteed to be a massive event in the realm of gaming. When players finally got their hands on the game, the backlash was scaled up to its player count as millions of players were presented with a game that struggled to run, or simply couldn’t run on their machines.

This backlash was further compounded by the fact that very few early reviewers adequately mentioned the outsized impact bugs had on the final experience of the game, with no early reviews even being made available for the console version of Cyberpunk 2077.

Players, believing themselves to have been effectively scammed by the unavailability of information, collected their outrage online where players, retailers, and game designers alike could all hear it.

The wave of backlash was so large that CD Projekt Red had little else they could do but offer refunds.

Xbox, PS4, and now GameStop

It would be reasonable to think the refunds are in the hundreds of thousands, at least. Whether the game is no longer profitable, I don’t know? In unprecedented territory. — Patrick Klepek (@patrickklepek) December 21, 2020

For the overwhelming majority of players who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 on console there are now options to act on your displeasure and return the game.

It may take a few months for CD Projekt Red to finally fix Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles, with patches planned to release in January of next year. With each new patch comes a slew of content meant to inform gamers what was fixed, what still needs to be fixed, and the likelihood of it ever being fixed.

For anyone who is still debating whether to return Cyberpunk 2077, at the very least, the options are available.