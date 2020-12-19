Microsoft to offer full refunds for digital purchases of Cyberpunk 2077

Microsoft has decided to expand their refund policy following the fan backlash from the Cyberpunk 2077 release.

The refund policy for the digital Xbox version of Cyberpunk 2077 now allows players to return the game at full value until further notice. At the moment, Microsoft hasn’t stated how long this refund period will last, and it encourages players unhappy with the Xbox version of the game to follow this link in order to request a refund.

While we know the developers at CD PROJEKT RED have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 18, 2020

To date, we have granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one. To request an Xbox refund for Cyberpunk 2077, please follow the steps listed on our Xbox refund page here: https://t.co/04TcniwVzy — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 18, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 can now be refunded on all consoles

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a difficult release to say the least. While the PC version of the game still has its own bugs and performance issues, the console versions have had it noticeably worse.

This issue is further compounded by the fact that CD Projekt Red had withheld and blockaded reviews for the console version of the game until the day before its release, preventing console players from even having access to information about the game before purchasing.

This is likely because CD Projekt Red had hoped to release a console patch to improve its performance before the reviews were released. However, the fact that CD Projekt Red wasn’t able to release a suitable patch in time, meant that most console players played a version of Cyberpunk 2077 that was buggy.

At the moment, Sony has begun offering full refunds and are withholding the game on their digital marketplace, while Microsoft has chosen to just offer full refunds.

Please, don't delist the game. Give us players an option, not like some anti-consumer companies that don't give. — Wower (@creepysesame) December 18, 2020

PC players who are unsatisfied with the game do not currently have a special refund agreement beyond the normal refund policies of Steam and the CD Projekt Red owned GOG default policies.

Should players refund Cyberpunk 2077?

Anyone who is sufficiently unsatisfied with Cyberpunk 2077 should absolutely pursue a refund.

While aggressively chasing a refund is not appropriate in all situations, especially when the product is accurately represented and buyers are sufficiently forewarned, the release of Cyberpunk 2077 has had enough problems associated with it that both players and companies alike should feel comfortable with the refund process.

Regardless of the high emotions associated with Cyberpunk 2077, the fact remains that refunding the game is generally a safe choice regardless of how players feel about it.

Even if players truly believe that CD Projekt Red will fix the game in time, there is nothing prohibiting players from refunding the game now and buying it in a few months after they’ve refined the game a bit more.

Anyone who thinks they will eventually become frustrated with the game as it is now, should try again later and preserve their first experiences with Cyberpunk 2077 for a more polished release.

What are the chances of Cyberpunk 2077 being satisfactorily fixed?

For players worried that the current buggy iteration of Cyberpunk 2077 will be the only version of the game, don’t worry too much. There are plenty of examples of games being improved post release. Perhaps, the most famous of those was the re-release of Final Fantasy XIV, which took it from the somewhat dull MMO it was, and turned it into one of the best MMOs currently on the market.

Among CD Projekt Red’s own games, almost every one of them has been significantly improved post-release. The Witcher 1 and 2 eventually got free Enhanced Edition updates, and The Witcher 3 received vitally important performance updates in the months and years following its release.

As much as players are upset with the current version of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red does have a history of giving their games marked improvements following their release, and while this will certainly remain a black mark on their record, it’s something they will surely learn from.