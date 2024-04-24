"Gaming got g*y, and I mean that literally" - Streamer YourFellowArab claims gaming community has become "less inclusive"

On April 23, 2024, popular streamer and YouTuber Adisson "YourFellowArab" took to X to share his thoughts on the gaming community. In the social media post, the content creator claimed to have been a "professional gamer," stating that gaming was once an "escape from the woke." He went on to say that people could "release anger and energy" by using "every slur in the book."

YourFellowArab remarked:

"I used to be a gamer, professional at that. Gaming got g*y, and I mean that literally. It used to be an escape from the woke. We could get on, (and) release our anger and energy by calling each other every slur in the book; no hard feelings - we're just playing."

According to the streamer, the gaming community has become "less inclusive." He explained:

"At some point, there was a shift - cat ears, e-dating, green and purple hair, inclusivity. But that's where it's wrong. See, gaming was already inclusive, no matter who you were, no matter the color of your skin, (and) no matter your sexual orientation - you were discriminated against. It was a warzone where you could let it all out and we were all equal."

YourFellowArab added that equality in the gaming sphere "went out of the window":

"Then they took over... or them. Whatever you want to call 'em. Equality went out the window. In the process of combatting 'discrimination,' it became less inclusive. One side was allowed to exist, they were 'accepting.' Life is all about narrative.

Popular streamer YourFellowArab's tweet in which he claimed gaming has become "less inclusive" (Image via X)

"It's not about slurs" - Streamer YourFellowArab elaborates on his hot take on gaming becoming "less inclusive"

Later that day (April 24, 2024), prominent esports personality Jake Lucky reposted YourFellowArab's tweet, claiming that if the streamer quit gaming because he couldn't use "every slur in the book," he wasn't in it for the "right reasons."

He tweeted:

Jake Lucky's response to the streamer's tweet (Image via X)

YourFellowArab responded, writing that the statement was a "metaphorical line" and "not about slurs." While accusing Jake Lucky of having "accelerated the downfall of gaming," the Lebanese-American personality said:

"Metaphorical line, it’s not about slurs. But everybody knows you're one of the rats who accelerated the downfall of gaming. Sold your soul to climb the political ranks of 100 Thieves and other prominent orgs. Can’t say a bad word about some of the top dawgs because you'll be blacklisted from their events. Everybody sees it, but you're too powerful for anyone big to speak up."

YourFellowArab is a well-known IRL streamer and content creator. He made headlines on March 30, 2024, when he was reportedly kidnapped in Haiti and held for a $600,000 ransom.