Garena Free Fire reveals design inspiration for Shirou's cobra outfit

In the last few years, battle royale titles have taken over the mobile platform, with games like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and COD Mobile leading the fray.

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most played games in the mobile segment. It features several in-game cosmetic items like bundles and skins of numerous items, including guns, gloo walls, etc.

Many players are attracted to these items due to their aesthetic value, but only some of them, such as gun skins, influence the gameplay.

With some of the events of Project Cobra underway, the developers have teased the exclusive Legendary Cobra bundle.

This article provides the players with an overview of the upcoming bundle.

Shirou's cobra outfit in Garena Free Fire

The new Legendary Cobra Rage bundle will likely be making its way into the game on February 27, 2021. The upcoming exclusive outfit will be in a class by itself as the players will have an option to change the colors of the individual fashion item.

However, it is crucial to note that the color's availability will depend on the highest rank that the users achieve, i.e., the further the players progress, the more the colors unlock.

Free Fire North America posted a tweet that read:

"Shirou and his Cobra outfit go hand in hand. Check out some of the design inspiration the team had when creating these two."

Alongside that, they shared a picture that read the following:

"In its latest level of Evolution, the Cobra-Red Nanotech-fabric, Energetic claws resembles Naja fangs. "

"Urban fashion, dark cargo pants, and sneakers are easy for running and fighting. "

"The legendary cobra has a certain 'Intelligence' in combat digs Shirou's inner potential and upgrades itself."

Players can watch the video given below to have a look at the outfit in the game:

Although the developers have revealed the release date of the bundle, the specifics about obtaining the upcoming legendary outfit in the game haven't been disclosed yet.

