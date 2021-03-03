Garena Free Fire reveals storyline behind Project Cobra

Garena Free Fire has released a video revealing the storyline behind their 'Project Cobra' seasonal event.

Project Cobra went live on February 4th and is set to end this month. It introduced a ton of new in-game content, including the new character, Shirou, the event's central figure.

Image via Free Fire

He is also the main protagonist in the storyline video from Garena, being the one to gain the cobra's power.

Free Fire Project Cobra storyline video

The Free Fire Project Cobra storyline video was posted on the Free Fire Official YouTube channel on March 1st. It illustrates the events leading up to Shirou getting the coveted cobra power.

Shirou obtains the vessel that serves as the mighty cobra's home. But a group of gangsters surround and interrogate him. This makes the cobra bestow its powers upon Shirou, transforming him into the Project Cobra character and possessing its abilities.

In the end, Kla, another character, claims that the cobra belongs to him. However, it answers back and clarifies that it now belongs to Shirou because he "has the will to fight."

Free Fire Project Cobra event

The storyline embodied the whole Project Cobra event, which revolved around Shirou and the powerful cobra. The video serves as the closing and final offering before the event ends this week.

Image via Free Fire

Players worldwide can still participate in the different challenges and events for Project Cobra. It includes the Map Drop, Project Cobra Check-in, and Cobra Special Interface events that will end in the coming days.

Those who want to get the Legendary Cobra Ascension Shirou outfit and bundle can still do so. Gamers may also spin to get the AK-47 Legendary Cobra weapon skin. One spin costs 25 diamonds, and five spins have a promo price of 112 diamonds.

