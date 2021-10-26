Genesis Esports crowned champions of Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2021 Closing

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2021 Closing has ended. The finals featured nine games of mind-boggling action between the top 12 Latin American Free Fire sides.

After the dust had settled, Genesis Esports emerged as the competition's winners, pulling off a sensational last game Booyah and securing a total of 93 points and 37 kills. The team won the massive first prize of USD 50,000.

Naguara Team, owned by the popular streamer The Donato, secured second place and a cash prize of USD 20,000. They had a total of 91 points and 39 kills.

LATAM Esports, too, played well in the competition and finished third with 89 points and 37 kills. They were awarded USD 10,000.

Free Fire LATAM 💀🏵 @freefirelatino

"La verdad que aún no caigo en cuenta. Es un sentimiento inexplicable. Estábamos seguros de llegar al top 3"

Así la entrevista con Génesis. 😎¡Gracias por acompañarnos en la

🔴 Youtu.be/jQNodwSdKpgI ¿Qué se siente llegar desde abajo y hoy ser campeones?"La verdad que aún no caigo en cuenta. Es un sentimiento inexplicable. Estábamos seguros de llegar al top 3"Así la entrevista con Génesis. 😎¡Gracias por acompañarnos en la #FreeFireLeague ! ❤ ¿Qué se siente llegar desde abajo y hoy ser campeones?

"La verdad que aún no caigo en cuenta. Es un sentimiento inexplicable. Estábamos seguros de llegar al top 3"

Así la entrevista con Génesis. 😎¡Gracias por acompañarnos en la #FreeFireLeague! ❤

🔴 Youtu.be/jQNodwSdKpgI https://t.co/4HhyepMQxA

Earlier, the League Stage of the tournament featured 24 teams (20 from the FFL 2021 Opening and four from the FFL 2021 Closing Promotion). These sides were divided into two groups, South and North, with 12 teams in each group.

The squads faced off for nine weeks, at the end of which the top six teams from each group qualified for the event's finals.

Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2021 Closing Finals overall standing

The overall standings of the Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2021 Closing

The Grand Finals were as close it gets, with each team putting their best foot forward. In third place before the final match, Genesis Esports held their nerve to secure the Booyah and claim the championship.

Naguara Team, leading the charts heading into the final game, too, tried their level best but fell short by a narrow two points. Similarly, the third-placed LATAM Esports narrowly missed second place by two points.

Due to these clutch moments, the event garnered a peak viewership of 567K.

Leviatan Esports and Estrom Gaming also played exceptionally to finish their campaign at the 4th and the 5th spots, respectively, with 85 and 78 points.

Bardo was the MVP of the Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2021 Closing finals

Garra Esports, who dominated the North group during the regular season, faltered in the finals, only securing 40 points and finishing 11th.

Similarly, Stone Mineros and New Star Esports, who had a great run in the regular season, finishing 2nd and 3rd in the South group, collapsed under the pressure of the finals. They finished in the 12th and 10th places, respectively, of the event.

The teams will look to avoid such upsets in the future.

The Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2021 Closing prize pool distribution

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The top 16 teams in the tournament qualified for the 2022 Free Fire League Latinoamerica Opening. Sides placed between the 17th and 20th spots will also get a chance at the 2022 FFL Latinoamerica Opening Promotion.

The bottom four teams were eliminated from the competition and have to try their luck in the qualifiers next year.

Edited by Ravi Iyer