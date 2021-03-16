Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Get 150 Primogems from new web event "A Wanmin Welcome"

The new Genshin Impact web event "A Wanmin Welcome" has just begun. The event will last for nine days, starting from March 16th to March 25th, 2021.

This event was previously released in China, with the same duration of nine days. Two weeks later, it was released on the Global Server.

"A Wanmin Welcome" Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Get 150 Primogems in total

"A Wanmin Welcome" Web Event Has Begun!



〓How to Participate〓

PC & Mobile: https://t.co/EvDT8Aumbh



PS4: Access from the event mail in the Paimon Menu > Mail



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/NFFGOFe2yK#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/fSw5HRqX9R — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 16, 2021

The event was announced on March 2nd, 2021 following the Chinese release. This web event will revolve around Xiangling's Wanmin Restaurant.

Wanmin event set reward (Image via miHoYo)

During the event, players can select from nine sets of meals, each of which consists of six dishes. Finishing each set of dishes will reward players with 50 Primogems.

Keep in mind that players can only obtain the rewards for three sets of meals, rewarding players with a total of 150 Primogems.

Web event's dish sent in-game

Advertisement

Every time players finish a dish on the web, the same dish will be sent to their in-game mail in Genshin Impact. After the players have claimed their 150 Primogems, players can continue cooking dishes and obtain the same dish in-game.

"A Wanmin Welcome" Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Web event rules

Daily Cooking Chance

Players will be able to cook three times daily, so they can earn 50 Primogems every two days.

Cooking System (Image via miHoYo)

The cooking system is similar to the system inside Genshin Impact, where players have to stop the cooking while the needle is in the grey area. But don't worry, a failed attempt will not consume the daily chance of cooking.

Available sets (Image via miHoYo)

Players will have to choose one out of the nine available sets. Each set rewards players with 50 Primogems and 2 Mystic Enhancement Ores, with different Mora and Hero's Wits on every set.

The Mora reward ranges from 10000 to 90000, while Hero's Wit reward ranges from 1 to 9. Therefore, players are advised to choose carefully based on their needs.

Advertisement

Six dishes in a set

After choosing their desired set, players will have to complete six dishes for that set before they can claim the set reward.

Dish "Tray"

Completed dishes will be sent to the "Tray," where players can "serve" the dishes on the dining table.

Players are free to switch their set of choice, and their cooked dishes will go back to the tray if they have already been served.

Genshin Impact web events are simple yet rewarding. It requires minimal effort for some extra primogems, helping players to make more wishes.