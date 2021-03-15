Genshin Impact 1.4 Update: Reset time, confirmed banners, events, and everything known so far

Genshin Impact 1.4 update is scheduled for release on March 17th with new content for players.

The Genshin Impact 1.4 update's maintenance is expected to begin at 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on March 17th. The 1.4 update will become playable once the update maintenance period ends. The period usually lasts for five hours.

However, while players are eagerly waiting for the Genshin Impact 1.4 update to be released, they can head over to Genshin Impact and pre-download the core files for the upcoming update.

As the update gets closer, miHoYo has revealed all the new content coming to Genshin Impact. Apart from Venti's banner rerun and the Epitome Invocation weapon banner, Genshin Impact's 1.4 update will also feature two individual events that will begin with the release of the update on March 17th.

Events, Banners and more in the Genshin Impact 1.4 update

Paimon's Twitter handle recently revealed much of the new content that will accompany the Genshin Impact 1.4 update. Here are the events that are being released with the upcoming update:

Windborne Blossoms - This event will be available until April 26th for Genshin Impact players. However, to participate in this event, players will need Adventure Rank level 20 or higher.

Outland Gastronomy - This daily login event will be available for players until April 1st, and players can claim up to 300 primogems, amongst other rewards. Any player who has an Adventure Rank 5 or higher will receive rewards simply for logging-in every day. Players who claim all seven rewards from this event will be able to collect 8 Hero's Wit, 50,000 Mora, 300 primogems, one recipe for Exotic Gourmet, and one recipe for Golden Fried Chicken.

miHoYo has also confirmed the release of two banners with the Genshin Impact 1.4 update. They are:

Ballad in Goblets - Available until April 6th, this banner's main attraction is the Windborne Bard, Venti. Apart from the five-star rated anemo-elemental character, players will also witness a huge drop-rate boost for Sucrose, Razor, and Noelle.

Epitome Invocation - Available until April 6th, this banner offers three event-exclusive weapons for players to claim. Apart from the five-star rated Elegy for the End bow, players can also draw the Alley Flash sword or the Wine and Song catalyst event-exclusive weapons from this banner.

With so much new content coming with the Genshin Impact 1.4 update, the entire community is eagerly waiting for the moment when the update maintenance ends on March 17th.