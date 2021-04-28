Genshin Impact 1.5 server maintenance is over, Zhongli banner and Housing realm are live

The maintenance period for Genshin Impact's latest update, Beneath the Light of Jadeite, is finally over.

This Genshin Impact update brings a plethora of new additions to the game, including a new banner featuring the return of Zhongli.

As new version approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~



All times below based on server time

The Genshin Impact 1.5 maintenance period lasted for 5 hours, starting at 11 PM BST/6 PM EST/3 PM PST on April 27th and ending at 4 AM BST, 8 PM PST, and 11 PM EST on April 27th.

Players can finally start exploring the new Genshin Impact update, along with the 600 free Primogems they have acquired from the wait.

Players will have a lot of future events to look forward to after this update.

Genshin Impact 1.5: New Banner Details and Housing System released

Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!





Now that the maintenance period is finally complete, players can begin reaping the benefits of the new update, starting with the free 600 Primogems they have received from the long maintenance wait.

Players can use these Primogems to roll out the new banner, Gentry of Hermitage. This banner features Zhongli, Diona, Noelle and the new character Yanfei. Players can learn more about the rates for this banner here. It will last for the customary 3 weeks until the next banner releases.

Travellers can choose one of these settings for their Housing environment.

Players will be able to choose one of three settings and create their dream home in Genshin Impact 1.5. This new housing system also comes with the ability to purchase useful content like Transient Resin and Sanctifying Essence.

Players can click here for more information on the housing system.

With so much content in Genshin Impact 1.5, players will have plenty to do over the next few months. There is a lot more content coming up in Genshin Impact 1.5, and players can read this article to get a sneak peek at some of the upcoming events and features.