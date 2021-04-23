Genshin Impact 1.5 is coming on April 28th, and soon, players will be able to download the pre-installation for the new version. This announcement was made on April 23rd, and the pre-installation will be available in three days.

Shortly, players can enjoy the new housing system and two new characters. Not only that, but the Zhongli rerun will also be available in the 1.5 version.

FROM A ZHONGLI HAVER I WISH ALL ZHONGLI WANTERS A VERY ZHONGLI!!!! — 𝘆𝗮𝘇𝘇𝗶𝗲⌫ | VENTI HAVER (@venti_ii) April 23, 2021

The pre-installation feature is extremely helpful as players can immediately enjoy Genshin Impact 1.5. However, this feature is currently only available for mobile and PC players.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Pre-installation release date and time revealed

Dear Travelers,



To bring Travelers a better gaming experience, the developers will soon make a pre-installation function available on PC and mobile platforms.



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/MxXOFJzybv#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/T2gikjlVl7 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 23, 2021

Pre-installation will be available two days before the Genshin Impact 1.5 release. It can be downloaded from April 26th, 11 am (UTC +8), meaning that players can start pre-installation three days from now.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update: How to pre-install

Advertisement

ITS ALMOST TIME FOR YANFEI TO COME HOME!!! pic.twitter.com/YQrmQ8VPjU — 🦑 Mafuyu 🦑 (@MafuBeidou) April 23, 2021

To pre-install the update, players can follow these steps:

Mobile (iOS & Android)

Players should keep in mind that they can't play the game while the resources are being pre-installed.

Method 1

Method 1 for mobile pre-installation (Image via miHoYo)

Open Genshin Impact.

Open the menu, then go to settings.

Choose "Other," then press "Pre-Install Resource Package."

Method 2

Advertisement

Method 2 for mobile pre-installation (Image via miHoYo)

Open Genshin Impact.

Tap "Pre-Install Resource Package." This button can be found in the bottom left corner.

After the update is released, players still have to download the new version in their available App Store.

PC

How to activate Genshin Impact pre-installation for PC (Image via miHoYo)

Unlike mobile players, PC ones can still play the game even when pre-installation is in progress. To pre-install Genshin Impact 1.5 on PC, they can follow these steps:

Update the Genshin Impact launcher.

Click the "Game Pre-Installation" button, found to the left of the "Launch" button.

Once the download is complete, players will have to click "Update" upon the version release. This will install the game directly without additional downloads.

If the pre-installation is interrupted, players can continue the update from where it ended. Therefore, they don't have to wait for long, even if the download initially failed.