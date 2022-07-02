Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream codes for July 2022: Primogem rewards and expiry date

Genshin Impact's 2.8 livestream was held on July 2, 2022. The livestream revealed redeem codes that offer players primogems and other rewards.

In this article, all codes along with the concerned rewards have been listed in detail. It is important to remember that these codes are not permanent and will expire pretty soon. Thus, the expiry date of the codes have also been provided in the article below.

The 2.8 livestream was definitely one of the most exciting ones in a while as it showcased the upcoming summer event as well as the return of Kazuha. Therefore, these redeem codes are extremely valuable, especially because 300 primogems are not that easy to obtain within the game.

All Genshin Impact redeem codes and relevant rewards from 2.8 livestream (July 2022)

Before moving any further, it is important to provide the codes from the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream.

Code 1: DTNVKAWBWSF5 (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores) Code 2: WANVJAFAXTER (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit) Code 3: (100 Primogems, 50000 Mora)

Now, it is vital to remember that unlike other codes, the ones provided during the livestream are not permanent. These codes will expire after 24 hours, thus claiming them as soon as possible is absolutely vital.

Since the livestream was held at 8:00 AM ET on July 2, 2022, fans can expect the codes to expire around the same time on July 3, 2022. The method for obtaining the codes is also very simple, thus players should aim to claim them today itself.

Genshin Impact patch 2.8 is set to bring characters like Klee and Kazuha, and the latter has been in demand for quite some time. This is Kazuha's first rerun since July 2021, which means that he is the rarest character till date.

However, he is also one of the most broken characters in the entire game. His crowd control ability, along with the 58% damage boost is something that no other unit can provide. He is also the only unit in the game who can swirl multiple elements at the same time.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for his rerun for a long time now. Hence, missing out on Kazuha is not an option, which means it is vital to collect every piece of primogem that free-to-play players can obtain at any moment.

