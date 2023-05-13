Genshin Impact 3.7 Twitch livestream: Time, date, countdown, and how to watch

The Genshin Impact version 3.7 is expected to be released on May 24, 2023, and HoYoverse is going to conduct its Special Program livestream today, on May 13, 2023. During the live show, the developers will reveal all the information about upcoming content in the v3.7 patch of the game, including the highly anticipated rerun banners and events.

Genshin Impact players can also expect the hosts of the show to showcase Kirara's gameplay and abilities during the Special Program. They will also drop three redemption codes that fans should keep an eye out for. Here's everything that players need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program schedule.

Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program Twitch premiere schedule and countdown

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 5/13/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



>>>



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse Version 3.7 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 5/13/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…

HoYoverse has announced that the Special Program for the upcoming version 3.7 update will be conducted on May 13, 2023, at 8 am (UTC-4), which is only a few hours away. On a side note, based on the Twitter post, the new v3.7 patch is officially named "Duel! The Summoner's Summit!."

Here is the full Twitch livestream schedule for some of the major time zones and a countdown that shows the time left until the Special Program begins:

Pacific Standard Time - May 13 at 4 am

- May 13 at 4 am Eastern Time - May 13 at 8 am

- May 13 at 8 am Western European Time - May 13 at 12 pm

- May 13 at 12 pm UTC Time - May 13 at 12 pm

- May 13 at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time - May 13 at 12 pm

May 13 at 12 pm Central European Time - May 13 at 1 pm

- May 13 at 1 pm Central European Summer Time - May 13 at 2 pm

- May 13 at 2 pm Indian Standard Time - May 13 at 5:30 pm

- May 13 at 5:30 pm Australian Central Time - May 13 at 9:30 pm

- May 13 at 9:30 pm Australian Eastern Time - May 13 at 10 pm

Players can check the timings above based on their region, and they can also use the countdown to keep track of the version 3.7 livestream.

How to watch the 3.7 Special Program livestream

The official Twitch channel (Image via HoYoverse)

Fans who are interested in watching the Special Program can head to Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel or click on the link below.

Here is the link to Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel: https://m.twitch.tv/genshinimpactofficial

Fortunately, Twitch allows players to watch the Genshin Impact stream for free without making an account, so fans do not have to worry about signing up for one.

Poll : 0 votes