Genshin Impact 3.8 Redeem codes: Redemption guide and expiry date details

HoYoverse has officially launched the Secret Summer Paradise Special Program to commemorate the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 update. The livestream covered all the juicy detail and development about the next patch, which is set to conclude the entire story of Sumeru. Additionally, Eula has been announced for a grand rerun alongside Klee, Kokomi, and Scaramouche. After waiting about a year and a half, fans can summon her in the first half of version 3.8.

Furthermore, the developers have dispatched three customary livestream codes that players can redeem to receive in-game goodies, including Primogems, Mora, and more.

This article will list all the redemption codes.

What are the redeem codes from Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream?

Image showing all the rewards from the livestream codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the redemption codes from the Genshin Impact 3.8 special program and their corresponding rewards.

QBQ2NH6DB4Z9 : 100x Primogems and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores

: 100x Primogems and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores 2SR3PY7CA52V : 100x Primogems and 5x Hero's Wits

: 100x Primogems and 5x Hero's Wits 6A836GNUA52Z: 100x Primogems and 50,000 Mora

A total of 300 Primogems can be obtained as a reward from the livestream codes. However, we advise collecting the freebies as quickly as possible since the code will expire on June 24, 2023, at 12 AM (UTC-4).

How to redeem Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream codes?

You can activate the promotional codes from the official Genshin Impact website or in-game settings. Since both methods are quite similar, select the more convenient option.

Redeem the livestream codes from the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem codes via the official website:

Click on the following link: https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift

Log in to the active HoYoverse account and select the proper server.

Enter the code in the blank area.

Hit Redeem to conclude.

Redeem the live-stream codes via game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

The process is relatively effortless as it does not require you to access the application. Alternatively, you can follow the next steps to redeem codes via the in-game menu:

Boot up Genshin Impact on any device.

Log in to the relevant account.

Access the settings from the game’s UI.

Now, Head to Account and select the Redeem Now option.

Enter or paste the aforementioned codes in the pop-up window.

Hit Exchange to complete the process.

Regardless of the methods used to redeem the livestream codes, you must claim the rewards from the in-game mailbox. You can find the option in the menu, denoted by an envelope sign.

