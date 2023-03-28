Genshin Impact: How to get Primogems fast in 2023

Genshin Impact is a popular gacha game that allows players to pull their favorite characters using an in-game currency called Primogems. Luckily, there are many different ways to obtain them in the game.

While Primogems are primarily used to pull characters from the banners, they can also be used for different purposes such as refilling resins or upgrading Battle Pass levels.

The following listicle will guide players on how to farm the premium in-game currency in Genshin Impact.

How to farm Primogems in Genshin Impact

1) Complete all the events

The Exquisite Night Chimes event banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The developers of Genshin Impact conduct a number of events in every new update. They are typically one of the main sources of farming Primogems for all F2P players. In every patch, there is one major event that usually offers around 800 to 1000 Primogems and three smaller events that offer 420 Primogems each, which sums up to somewhere around 2200 Primogems.

Thus, it is advised that fans complete these events on time so they don't miss out on this precious in-game currency.

2) Daily commissions

Complete Daily Commissions to get 60 Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

Daily commissions are another major source of Primogems in Genshin Impact. Every day after the daily reset, players can complete four random quests to obtain 40 Primogems. These commissions vary depending on the region selected by each gamer and after completing all of the tasks, they can interact with Katheryne to get another 20 Primogems.

3) Exploration

Time trial challenges in the overworld (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact world has several different nations and each location offers a ton of chests and challenges, which generally provides two to 40 Primogems depending on the rarity. Players can explore these regions to unlock all Teleport Waypoints, Domains, and Statues of the Seven.

While exploration can only be done once, they are a good source of Primogems in the game. Fans can also unlock many achievements as they complete more open-world challenges and increase their exploration rate.

4) Story Quests, Hangouts, and World Quests

Character Story Quests (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a good amount of Story Quests and Hangouts for nearly every character in the game. Fans can complete these quests to obtain a decent sum of Primogems and achievements.

Additionally, there are also many Hidden World Quests that players can trigger randomly while exploring. Although not all WQs offer Primogem rewards, they might unlock some secret achievements.

5) Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Spiral Abyss is an endgame content in the game. Fans can earn a total of 2400 Primogems as one-time clearance rewards after completing everything up to Floor 8. Additionally, Floor 9 to 12 gets reset every two weeks, so fans can challenge the upper chambers to earn 600 more Primogems.

6) Codes

Redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Prior to every new update, HoYoverse holds a Special Program livestream where they share the news of all the upcoming content. During the show, the developers also give out three unique redemption codes that can be exchanged for 100 Primogems each.

Furthermore, Genshin Impact players can find miscellaneous codes being shared every now and then. While not all of these codes offer Primogems, they still give out other in-game rewards.

7) Web events

Genshin Impact web event (Image via HoYoverse)

While web events are not the most popular thing in Genshin Impact, they still provide a decent amount of Primogems. The developers release two to three web events during every new version update of the game. The offered rewards are usually somewhere around 40 to 150 Primogems, so F2P players should not miss out on these rare opportunities.

This concludes the list of ways that players can obtain the premium in-game currency to pull their favorite characters. While there are other ways as well, such as buying Welkin or unlocking the Battle Pass, they are not viable options for F2P fans.

