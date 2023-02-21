Genshin Impact 3.5 F2P Primogems calculation: How to get 85+ wishes as free-to-play user

Genshin Impact 3.4 update is expected to offer F2P players the opportunity to obtain over 85 wishes, a considerable number that could help them reach "Hard Pity" at least once.

This estimate is based on the value of the in-game currency, Primogems, and Intertwined Fates. To obtain this impressive number, players must participate in every event, complete all World Quests, and engage in other activities within the game.

However, it's important to note that those who do not have as much time to devote to the game should expect to earn fewer Wishes. The number of Fates obtained will depend on the effort put into this endeavor.

How to get 85+ Fates in Genshin Impact 2.3 update

Version 3.5 of Genshin Impact is all set to be released, most likely on March 1, 2023, at around 11 am (UTC +8).

The Primogem and Intertwined Fates calculation of v3.5 is mentioned below:

Version 3.6 livestream redemption codes - 300 Primogems Maintenance Compensation - 600 Primogems Daily Commissions - 2520 Primogems Spiral Abyss - 1200 Primogems New Events - 2460 Primogems 'Tour Guide' feature - 23 wishes (worth 3680 Primogems) Paimon's Bargain for two months - 20 wishes (worth 3200 Primogems) Quests and hangouts - 180 Primogems Character Test Run - 80 Primogems Achievements - 55 Primogems HoYoLAB daily check-in - 100 Primogems

Using the computations provided earlier, those who play the free-to-play version of Genshin Impact should be capable of obtaining approximately 14,375 Primogems, which is enough to acquire 85 wishes.

Detailed guide to obtaining 14,375 Primogems in Genshin Impact 3.5 through F2P

1) Version 3.6 livestream redemption codes

Redemption code for version 3.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse will be airing a Special Program a few weeks before the release of Genshin Impact version 3.6, in which they will officially reveal information about the update.

Three redemption codes for Primogems will be available during the livestream, but only for a limited time. Players can obtain a sum of 300 Primogems if they redeem these codes before they expire.

2) Maintenance compensation

Maintenance compensation sent after update (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact will schedule a maintenance break on March 1, requiring all game servers to be shut down for around five hours. As compensation, the developers will send 600 Primogems to every player through the in-game mail system.

3) Daily commissions

Daily commissions window (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact version 3.5 will last for 42 days, like most updates. Completing a single day's commissions with bonus rewards from Katheryne accounts for 60 Primogems. Travelers who manage to complete all the daily commissions will receive a total of 2520 Primogems.

4) Spiral abyss

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 3.5 Spiral Abyss:



P1: Losing HP grants +8% damage for 8s. Up to one stack can be gained every 0.3s, max 4 stacks.

P2: Losing HP triggers shockwave, up to once every 3s.



Floor 11: All characters +75% Pyro damage. 3.5 Spiral Abyss:P1: Losing HP grants +8% damage for 8s. Up to one stack can be gained every 0.3s, max 4 stacks.P2: Losing HP triggers shockwave, up to once every 3s.Floor 11: All characters +75% Pyro damage.

Genshin Impact 3.5 will include two resets for the Spiral Abyss. If a player manages to clear the abyss with 36 stars in one cycle, they can receive a maximum of 600 Primogems.

Therefore, obtaining up to 1200 Primogems in this version is possible. While completing the challenge with a full star rating may be difficult for free-to-play players, it's not impossible.

5) New events

One of the upcoming v3.5 events (Image via HoYoverse)

The next version will consist of four major events, including the flagship Windblume Festival, which is expected to reward 1000 Primogems. All others are expected to provide at least 420 Primogems each. Other miscellaneous events, such as web events, accounted for an extra 200 Primogems. This took the count to 2460 Primogems.

6) "Tour Guide" feature

Travelers can get up to 23 fates in 3.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The recent official announcement in version 3.5 Special Program by HoYoverse states that Genshin Impact players will soon be able to obtain one Intertwined Fate for every completed Archon Quest. This means they can obtain a total of 23 Intertwined Fates in version 3.5, which is equivalent to 3680 Primogems.

7) Paimon's Bargain

Travelers can also use Starglitters to exchange for wishes (Image via HoYoverse)

Paimon's Bargain includes the Stardust Exchange shop, which allows players to obtain a total of five Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates each month. By purchasing Fates from March and April and combining them, one can receive 10 Intertwined Fates and 10 Acquaint Fates, which have a total value of 3200 Primogems.

8) Quests and hangouts

The upcoming Archon quest was featured in the v3.5 trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact is adding a long-awaited Archon quest, featuring Dainsleif, Kaeya, and Khaenri'ah content, crucial to the Traveler's search for their sibling.

Furthermore, a new story quest for Dehya will be available, along with a Hangout Series for Faruzan. All new content is expected to provide 60 Primogems each.

9) Character test run

Upcoming five-stars (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 3.5 of Genshin Impact will introduce four 5-star characters to their respective character banners. As is customary, players can participate in a character test run for each character, rewarding them with Primogems upon completion. In total, by combining the rewards from all four test runs, one can obtain 80 Primogems.

10) Achievements

New achievements will be added (Image via HoYoverse)

New achievements will be added in version 3.5 and are expected to give up to 55 Primogems upon completion.

11) HoYoLAB daily check-in

HoYoLAB offers daily check-in rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

During v3.5, Genshin Impact players will have five opportunities to receive Primogems as part of the Daily Check-In rewards on the HoYoLAB forum. By consistently checking in during these events, one can receive 100 Primogems.

The calculations show that free-to-play (F2P) players in Genshin Impact can collect 14,375 Primogems, resulting in approximately 89 wishes.

Poll : 0 votes