Genshin Impact 4.5 leaks: Third character banner, featured units, and Epitomized path details

Genshin Impact 4.5 leaks are slowly showing up in different corners of the internet. From character banners to new abilities and events, there is plenty to look forward to in the Teyvat chapter. The upcoming version is rumored to bring in the much-awaited Mondstadt Festival as a flagship event, alongside a surprise addition to the banner system.

To summarize the updates, the Genshin Impact community can expect Chiori to get featured alongside reruns in a separate banner and a whole new banner with multiple characters and weapons added to the mix. This article lists everything regarding the 4.5 banner updates and featured characters.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from renowned leakers such as PTL (Plum Team Leaks), Dimbreath, and HxG. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.5 leaks hint at a third character banner, featured units, and additional banner mechanics

The rumor of a third character banner has been slowly surfacing the internet for quite some time now. Many were speculating it would feature a character based on their birthday/themed events, which seems to be the case with the recent confirmation from HxG on Twitter.

They confirmed Albedo as the featured character in this third banner, alongside Eula and Klee, with multiple other weapons and units to choose from in the same pool. However, to obtain them, players will find an Epitomized Path tied to this banner, similar to the game's existing weapons banner.

The involvement of the Epitomized system was later confirmed by PTL, Uncle X, and Genshinmeow in their respective Discord and Telegram channels.

Dimbreath, another renowned leaker in the Genshin Impact community, came forward not too long ago and revealed all the characters getting a rate-up in the update. Here is a list of them:

Chiori (5-star Geo Sword) and Arataki Itto (5-star Geo Claymore).

(5-star Geo Sword) and (5-star Geo Claymore). Neuvillette (5-star Hydro Catalyst) and Kaedehara Kazuha (5-star Anemo Sword)

(5-star Hydro Catalyst) and (5-star Anemo Sword) Albedo, Eula, and Klee as Mondstadt characters in the third banner

Since the names of the characters mentioned above were revealed in that specific order, readers are free to assume that their release window will be the same in Genshin Impact 4.5. However, nothing is confirmed until the special program.