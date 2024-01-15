Genshin Impact 4.5 character name, announcement date and leaks

HoYoverse is expected to release a new playable character in Genshin Impact 4.5. The officials will drip-market this entity a few days before version 4.4 goes live.

According to most recent leaks, Chiori is likely the new character in V4.5. She made her first in-game appearance in the Roses and Muskets event, which also confirmed that she has a Geo Vision, making her one of the candidates to become a playable character in the upcoming updates.

This article will cover Chiori's drip-market date and discuss a couple of relevant leaks regarding her potential playstyle that Genshin Impact players might need to know.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and speculations and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.5: Chiori drip marketing date and more

HoYoverse always drip markets characters before they're released as a playable unit. Based on the past trend, the new character is generally announced two days before the new update that precedes their release update. Thus, Travelers can expect officials to reveal the new unit for version 4.5 on January 29, 2024.

As mentioned, Chiori is the only new character expected to debut in Genshin Impact 4.5. As of this writing, the only thing confirmed is that she is a Geo character. It is also rumored that Chiori will likely be a 5-star unit and a Sword user who scales on DEF.

According to leaks via PTL, the owner of the Chioriya Boutique is supposedly an off-field support unit that synergizes well with Albedo but is bad with Navia. It is speculated that Chiori's Elemental Burst buffs the team based on the amount of Elemental Shards and Geo Constructs present on the field, explaining why she might not play well with the President of Spina di Rosula.

Meanwhile, Chiori's Elemental Skill is speculated to be similar to Gorou's Elemental Burst, which creates a field and deals Geo DMG to enemies inside it every few seconds. Travelers must wait for the Genshin Impact 4.5 beta to begin for a more detailed kit.

As per leaks via Meow House, version 4.5 might host a major event in Mondstadt, possibly the Windblume Festival. Furthermore, Albedo might get his third rerun in this patch as well. That said, the exact banner order is still unknown. Complete details will be revealed during the Special Program Livestream for version 4.5, which will likely be conducted on March 1, 2024.