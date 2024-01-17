Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks suggest the addition of a new temporary map

Genshin Impact's Fontaine arc is rumored to be concluded with version 4.8. HoYoverse usually includes a temporary region for the update's duration. Players can explore and participate in the flagship event before heading into the major patch that comes with a new nation. One of those will be featured before players can experience Natlan this year.

Recent leaks hint at the release of a new temporary region in v4.8, details of which remain unknown. The trend of these locations started way back in 2021, when everyone got to experience the Golden Apple Archipelago before Inazuma. The event returned a year later before Sumeu came along, followed by a new location called "Veluriyam Mirage."

Regarding 4.8, however, nothing much is known regarding the theme of the land, except for the fact that it will be based on Fontaine.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks made by White. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.8 temporary map might be based on Fontaine

The temporary map tied to a nation's last Genshin Impact update usually includes a filler story related to in-game characters. While 1.6 and 3.8 revolved around Klee, the 2.8 Archipelago had characters such as Kazuha, Xinyan, Fischl, and Mona.

Hence, with the rumors of Mondstadt being involved, players can expect a whole epilogue to the chapter with the story's main characters.

The general themes behind these temporary regions usually have "distant" and "mysterious" vibes, similar to the Archipelago and Veluriyam Mirage. With the version itself being quite far from getting revealed, players can expect additional leaks on the temporary region in due time.

Genshin Impact 4.8 is scheduled to be released on July 17. 2024, following quite a heavy list of characters in the prior updates.

As far as speculations go, it is evident that HoYoverse will include both overworld and underwater exploration with a Fontaine-themed map. Interactions between characters of different nations have been a common occurrence lately, so players can be excited to see that as well.

Natlan, the game's upcoming nation, is scheduled for release on August 28, 2028, following v4.8.