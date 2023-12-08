Genshin Impact announces 800 Primogems reward for Best Ongoing Game nomination at The Game Awards 2023

Many gamers felt that Genshin Impact's performance in The Game Awards 2023 wasn't up to mark. Everyone's favorite open-world Gacha title was nominated for two categories, and it lost on both occasions. As much as the community is grieving, HoYoverse thanked their player base for the nominations and is offering 800 Primogems for the next four days.

Players can obtain these Primogems starting December 9 via their in-game email. Everyone can acquire them anytime before the end of 4.3, as long as they are at Adventurer Rank 7 or higher.

HoYoverse will be distributing 800 Primogems in separate batches, starting December 9 until 12. While the previous giveaway was held due to the game's nomination in the Player's Voice category, the recent announcement is for the Best Ongoing Game nomination.

Despite Genshin Impact's loss in both cases, the company isn't shying away from rewarding the community for its support. HoYoverse stated the following via their official social media pages:

Dear Travelers, Thanks to your support, Genshin Impact was nominated for the "Best Ongoing" category at The Game Awards 2023. Thank you for coming alongside us through this journey! As a token of our gratitude, we will be giving away a total of Primogems ×800 from December 9 – 12.

The Primogems will be dropping each day at 00:00 server time. Here is a list of times for all major regions:

9:30 pm Indian Standard Time

1:00 am Korean Standard Time

1:00 am Japan Standard Time

3:00 am Australia Local Time

8:00 am Pacific Standard Time

4:00 pm UK local time

Since Genshin Impact is slowly heading towards more filler-centric patches, having all the free Primogems at hand while getting new characters should be of immense help. As mentioned, any eligible account needs to be at Adventurer Rank 7 or higher since this is required to unlock the in-game email system.

All players need to do then is log in to the game every day from December 9 to 12 and redeem the Primogems during the times mentioned above. Version 4.3 is expected to arrive on December 20, 2023, and all players need to redeem the Primogems before January 31, 2024.