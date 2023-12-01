Genshin Impact announces 800 Primogems to celebrate the Grand Award

Genshin Impact has won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023, making it three years in a row. It is a tremendous achievement for the popular ARPG title from HoYoverse. For those unaware, the prize is awarded to those games with the highest sales between October 2022 and September 2023. To celebrate the win, the officials have announced that they will give away 800 Primogems to all the players as a token of gratitude.

The rewards will be sent via in-game mail from December 2 to December 5 at the server reset time. It is important to note that players can claim the freebies at any time before the end of the ongoing version 4.2 update.

Genshin Impact to celebrate the Grand Award win by distributing Primogems

HoYoverse has announced that they will give away 800 Primogems to all the Genshin Impact fans to celebrate the game's win at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023.

As mentioned earlier, the popular gacha title received the Grand Award, a prize given to games with the highest sales from October 2022 to December 2023 among the titles developed by video game companies from any Asian region.

According to the X post by the official Genshin Impact account, 200 Primogems will sent to all the players via in-game mail at the server reset time each day between December 2 and December 5 in the following manner:

December 2: 200 Primogems

December 3: 200 Primogems

December 4: 200 Primogems

December 5: 200 Primogems

It is important to note that only Travelers who are Adventure Rank 7 or above can claim the rewards. The emails will expire after 30 days, so players are advised to collect the free Primogems as soon as possible.

On a related note, the popular gacha ARPG from HoYoverse has also been nominated for the Best Ongoing Game and Players' Voice categories at The Game Awards 2023. Its result will be announced on December 7, 2023.

Based on past precedence, if Genshin Impact wins a prize at TGA, travelers can expect more free Primogem rewards soon. Players can vote for their favorite games by visiting the official TGA website.