Genshin Impact announces HoYoLAB Beta v1.3: How to sign up, test duration and more

HoYoLAB is the official forum for miHoYo. Currently, it provides a public discussion room for Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd. Soon, HoYoLAB will also include the new miHoYo Otome game, Tears of Themis.

With the increasing popularity of the game, fans have been demanding a mobile app for HoYoLAB. The app had its Closed Beta registration in May, and finally, in July, the first Public Beta version was finally available to download. There are still a lot of things to improve, and miHoYo is doing just that. Currently, the HoYoLAB app only includes Genshin Impact's Tavern, and not Honkai Impact 3rd's Hyperion.

How to join Genshin Impact HoYoLAB app v1.3 Beta test

Successful registration for the Public Beta program (Image via Google Play)

The Public Beta test for HoYoLAB v1.3 has already started. The Beta application is currently available for Android and iOS.

iOS users can register for the iOS version of HoYoLAB v1.3 by clicking here. Similarly, Android users can register for the Beta program by clicking here.

The Beta will last from August 27 until August 30. Its spots are limited and follow the rule of first come, first served. Therefore, players who want to participate in the HoYoLAB Beta test should join as soon as possible.

Current interface of the Genshin Impact HoYoLAB mobile app (Image via HoYoLAB App)

The release of the HoYoLAB mobile app was met with a lot of challenges and bugs. Some of the issues were fixed a while later, but there is still a lot of room for improvement.

In a previous Developer Note, miHoYo stated that the HoYoLAB website will later align with the mobile application. Other than that, players can also expect Night Mode soon. Night Mode is a feature that has been demanded by a lot of players.

The Beta program is important as it will help bring the HoYoLAB app to its maximum potential. In the Beta, players are welcome to suggest new ideas and report encountered bugs. It is the place for players to be heard by the developer.

Players who are interested in joining upcoming HoYoLAB Beta tests should keep an eye on the Genshin Impact forum. Any new Beta tests and information on how to participate are always posted there.

