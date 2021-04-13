Genshin Impact announces Marvelous Merchandise event: Release date and other details revealed

Marvelous Merchandise in Genshin Impact is an event featuring the eccentric merchant Liben. This event has been done twice before, with the second one being different from the first.

"Marvelous Merchandise" Event: Open Boxes o' Marvels and Get Primogems!



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/TxIZouyw4Q#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/WT33OPmbWY — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 21, 2021

For the first event, players should find Liben somewhere in Mondstadt and Liyue. Afterward, they can talk to Liben to exchange some materials for his Box O' Marvel. The reward for the boxes is fixed.

While in the second event, players don't have to look for Liben. He will stay near the fruit stalls in Mondstadt. Players can also choose which box they would like to obtain.

Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact

During the event, Travelers can look around Mondstadt for Liben the merchant. Give him the materials he requires to open Boxes o' Marvels, which contain Primogems and other rewards.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/TfA8OncAvt — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 13, 2021

On April 13th, Genshin Impact Official announced that the third Marvelous Merchandise event would be held from April 16th to April 23rd. This event will reward players with various things like Primogems, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Hero's Wits.

To participate in this event, players will have to find Liben somewhere in Mondstadt. Afterward, players will be required to submit some common items to be traded with a "Box O' Marvels."

Nice! One of my favorite event is back. pic.twitter.com/iEaDrLLEAW — WaLker (@MrWaLker017) April 13, 2021

Players will be able to see the rewards they will obtain from their boxes before exchanging them. If players do not wish to get that particular reward, they can visit other players' worlds for a chance of getting a different box. After exchanging five boxes, players can open a "Mega Box O' Marvels."

Rewards from the second Marvelous Merchandise event in January 2021 (Image via Nable, HoYoLab)

Based on the event description, this Marvelous Merchandise will most likely follow the system of the last event.

This means that it can be predicted that each box will contain 40 Primogems, while the Mega Box will contain 100 Primogems. So exchanging five boxes and obtaining the Mega Box will reward players with a total of 300 Primogems.

Nice I love this event. Welcome back Liben 😎 pic.twitter.com/WSvzEiSdsb — Nek Flores (@FloresNek) April 13, 2021

Liben seems to love collecting common materials like Sunsettias, Sweet Flowers, Pinecones, Apples, and Bird Eggs. So players should not worry about not being able to fulfill his request.

