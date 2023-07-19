Genshin Impact Childe birthday 2023: Gifts, Mail, and official art

Childe (also known by some fans as Tartaglia) is a Genshin Impact character whose birthday is July 20, 2023. Logging in on that day will give players special mail by that character. Owning Tartaglia is not required to receive any gifts on this day. The rewards aren't significant by any means, but getting them for free is something most players should be able to appreciate.

Some official chibi artwork was also released for Childe's birthday in 2023. Don't forget to check out the official Genshin Impact Twitter account later to see if they posted a highly detailed artwork like the account usually does on other characters' birthdays. Let's check out the mail shown below.

A photo of the 2023 mail (Image via HoYoverse)

Childe's birthday mail for 2023 in Genshin Impact essentially talks about how busy Tartaglia has been lately. His cooking skills have deteriorated slightly, and he mentions that he must go on some "special training."

Tartaglia then points out how the player has traveled worldwide, so they should give him some ingredients and seasonings so he can make a dish. The rewards from this mail include:

1x A Prize Catch

1x Guide to Freedom

A Prize Catch is his signature dish, and it just buffs all allies' DEF by 282 for five minutes. In co-op mode, it only affects the user.

Official artwork

Only the Chibi artwork was released when this article was written. That art can be seen in the above Tweet, with Lumine's version on the left and Aether's on the right. Tartaglia wants to fight, but the Traveler has arranged a birthday present inside a gift box.

There is a video of the minor web event, which can be seen in the following Tweet.

The cutscene merely involves the Traveler, Paimon, and Childe speaking to each other. Near the end of the scene is a still image identical to the previous Tweet, where the player can see Tartaglia walking toward the protagonist.

Moon In One Cup plays in the background. As a reference, the translation of this particular Tweet merely states that Tartaglia is back in the Northern Bank in Liyue for a few days before wondering if the Traveler wants to battle him. In the end, Aether or Lumine gives Tartaglia a gift.

Fan art

One unofficial reward for Genshin Impact birthdays is the massive fan art on social media on this special day. Like the three Tweets shown above, several artworks get hundreds and thousands of likes on Twitter.

It is worth noting that much of the fanart comes from the Eastern side of the world since they get to experience July 20, 2023, sooner than their Western counterparts. Some players reading this article may not even be able to receive Tartaglia's mail since it could be July 19, 2023, in some parts of the world.

Remember, his birthday takes place on July 20, 2023. Once the whole world gets to that day is when the official Genshin Impact Twitter account is expected to post the main artwork for Childe.

