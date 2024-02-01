Genshin Impact Chiori gameplay leaks: Elemental Burst, skill, and idle animations

Chiori is the upcoming 5-star character in Genshin Impact's next big update, scheduled for March 2024. Her in-game model was revealed officially via the Roses and Muskets event, followed by the official drip marketing by HoYoverse on January 29, 2024. Hence, with her new stance and choice of weapons, the community is wondering what her gameplay animations would look like.

Thankfully, reliable leakers have revealed Chiori's gameplay animations, including her normal attacks, elemental skills, burst, and idle. Chiori is reportedly the first character to dual-wield in all her battle stances, excluding Tartaglia's temporary stance with Hydro daggers.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the Genshin Impact leaks by renowned leaker Dimbreath. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact Chiori gameplay leaks

1) Elemental skill - Fluttering Hasode

Fluttering Hasode allows Chiori to have two modes in Genshin Impact, one for tap and the other for holding the elemental skill button. Upon activating, she will dash toward an enemy, summoning her special automaton doll on the battlefield.

The tap version of the dash will eventually allow Chiori to slightly ascend into the air, dealing Geo damage within an AOE based on the ATK and DEF stat.

Expand Tweet

However, the direction of this dash can be controlled by holding the elemental skill button and simply aiming.

Chiori's automaton doll slashes enemies in its vicinity, dealing Geo AOE damage based on ATK and DEF. Having additional Geo constructs nearby will spawn an additional doll, the countdown of which is independent.

Some examples of Geo constructs in Genshin Impact are the summons of Zhongli, Arataki Itto, Ninguang, Albedo, and Geo Traveler.

Expand Tweet

In this case, Chiori's doll counts as a Geo construct, too. This is speculated based on the leaked video, where the second doll spawns sometime after the first one takes the stage.

2) Elemental burst - Hiyoku Twin Blades

Expand Tweet

Chiori's elemental burst shows her slicing a cloth in the middle, followed by an AOE attack using her Dual Swords. In this case, the aftermath is also simple, as Chiori deals a high AOE Geo damage upon casting the burst.

3) Chiori idle animations

Expand Tweet

Chiori has two idle animations, shown in the first few seconds of the leaked video.

Expand Tweet

She is shown inspecting her Swords in one animation, while in the other, she is inspecting one of her automaton dolls.