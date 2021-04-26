Genshin Impact confirms Hangout Events for Diona and Noelle: Eligibility and release date revealed

After the huge success of Hangout Events in update 1.4, miHoYo has confirmed "Hangout Events: Series II" for the Genshin Impact 1.5 update.

Travelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use Story Keys to unlock Hangout Events for Noelle and Diona.



According to the official release posted by miHoYo, Hangout Events: Series II will feature two new story quests for players to participate in. These events in Genshin Impact not only allow players to spend time with their favorite in-game characters but also provides a much deeper insight into how life is inside Teyvat.

Having said that, miHoYo has confirmed the continuation of Noelle's hangout event from update 1.4 along with a brand new hangout quest for Diona. However, in order to play these hangout events in Genshin Impact 1.5, players will need to meet the unlock criteria set by miHoYo.

As new version approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~



Keeping this in mind, players are advised to fulfill the requirements set by the developers before the Hangout Events: Series II goes live on 28 April with the Genshin Impact 1.5 update.

Hangout Events: Series II in Genshin Impact 1.5

Before getting started with hangout events in Genshin Impact, it is extremely important for players to note that in order to unlock a hangout quest, they will need Story Keys that can be earned by completing in-game Daily Commissions.

In order to play Noelle's hangout event's second act, players will need to complete two pre-existing quests in Genshin Impact. The quests are:

Players will need to complete the "Chapter I Act III - A New Star Approaches" archon quest; and

Players will also have to find all the endings available in Noelle's first hangout event from update 1.4.

Once a player manages to complete both of these quests in Genshin Impact, they will be able to play Noelle's new hangout event in update 1.5.

For Diona's hangout event in Genshin Impact 1.5, players will need to have an Adventure Rank level of 26 or higher. Apart from that, players will also need to complete the "Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom" archon quest to unlock Diona's hangout event after update 1.5 releases.

Considering the massive success of hangout events in update 1.4, it is safe to say that the two new hangout events introduced in Genshin Impact 1.5 will have a massive impact on the community.