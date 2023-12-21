Genshin Impact Gaming gameplay leaks: Elemental skill, burst, idle animations and more

Gaming is going to be a new 4-star character in Genshin Impact 4.4. Like the Cloud Retainer, he also comes from Liyue, wielding the Pyro element. Since many were unsure of what Gaming's weapon was, the recent leaks confirm that he will be using a Claymore.

This article provides everything related to Gaming's gameplay, including the animations tied to his skill, burst, idle, and more. However, getting accustomed to a character's kit before diving into the gameplay footage is recommended.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by renowned Genshin Impact leakers such as Dimbreath and Mero. Everything mentioned here is subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Gaming gameplay leaks for Genshin Impact 4.4

Gaming possesses unique animation in his regular attacks, where he is shown to end the series of attacks with a heavy hit. The last blow, however, is accompanied by a vast lion mask, separating its impact from other regular attacks. After casting the elemental skill, Gaming dashes forward to deal damage.

Based on the kit leaks, there is supposed to be another mode to the elemental skill, allowing Gaming to leap into the air and perform plunge attacks on enemies.

The following post provides footage of the character's various animations in Genshin Impact.

After casting the elemental burst, Gaming takes a different stance, where players can see his clothes lighting up for the duration. He can perform regular attacks during this time while his pet lion also takes the field. During this stance, when Gaming's pet lion returns to him, the cooldown of his elemental skill will be reset.

Regarding his idles, Gaming has two animations when players are AFK for a short period. Firstly, his lion pet will fly around him, trying to interact. Secondly, Gaming puts a vast Lion mask on his head and performs a special dance.

The dancing animation can be seen in different colors, once on the character screen and again in the open world, where Gaming's attire and mask will have neon lights.

The last few leaks showcase his animation while holding a weapon alongside his constellation.