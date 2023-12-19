Genshin Impact Gaming kit leaks: Element, weapon, gameplay, team role, and more

Gaming is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. Fortunately, his drip market confirmed that he is a Pyro unit and will be released in the version 4.4 update alongside Xianyun (Cloud Retainer). That said, not much is known about Gaming's kit since he was recently announced, but a couple of new leaks from reliable sources have shared info on his potential gameplay and weapon of choice.

This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Gaming, including his kit, weapon, and release date.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the leaks, and some of the following info is subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.4: Gaming element, weapon, gameplay, and other leaks

Element and rarity

The recent announcement from Genshin Impact confirms that Gaming is a Pyro character, and he can be seen wearing his Vision on his waist. While his rarity is yet to be officially revealed, it is speculated that he is likely a 4-star unit. Assuming it is true, he might also be available as one of the options for travelers to claim one Liyue character for free.

Weapon type

According to a leak from @hxg and Full Stop Chan, Gaming seems to be a Claymore user. It is worth mentioning that he does not have a signature weapon since he is expected to be a 4-star character.

Gameplay

Based on the leaks obtained from a user named Foul, Gaming supposedly dashes forward and leaps into the air upon using his Elemental Skill. In addition, he performs a special attack, similar to plunging, and deals Pyro DMG to enemies.

This Pyro attack cannot be overridden by another element. After hitting the target, Gaming also loses 10% of his Max HP.

Another leak from @hxg and Full Stop Chan also states that Gaming is supposedly a main DPS unit specializing in dealing damage from his Plunging Attacks. Interestingly, Cloud Retainer will also be released in version 4.4, and she is hinted to be a support unit that buffs Plunging Attacks. This means both of them might work well together.

Release date

Gaming will be released in version 4.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Gaming's exact release date is unclear since the Genshin Impact 4.4 banners haven't been officially announced. However, travelers can expect him to be released on one of these dates:

Phase I: January 31, 2024

January 31, 2024 Phase II: February 21, 2024

If Gaming is in the first half of version 4.4, he will be available from January 31, 2024. But if he is in the second half, he will be released on February 21, 2024.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates.