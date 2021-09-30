Genshin Impact gives away 400 Primogems and Wind Glider skin as 1st batch of Anniversary rewards

Genshin Impact fans can now enjoy 400 Primogems and a new Wind Glider skin from the 1st batch of Anniversary rewards.

These rewards come from the in-game mail, specifically from the mail titled "Thank You to All Our Travelers 1/4". There will be three more batches of Anniversary rewards, which haven't been officially revealed to players yet. The new Wind Glider Skin is known as Wings of Shimmering Galaxy.

The in-game mail also reminds players to check out the Genshin Impact online concert on October 3, 2021. If players receive 400 Primogems every day, they should have 1600 Primogems. This will give players the equivalent of ten free pulls on any banner. However, a recent leak suggests that players will only get 1,000 Primogems.

American and European players will receive these 1st Anniversary rewards later than gamers on the Asian servers. This statement should also apply to the next three days. Hence, if players don't have it yet, they should wait until they get it via mail.

Appropriately enough, the Wind Glider skin heavily references the online musical concert with musical notes on its wings. In order to equip it, Genshin Impact players should do the following:

Open up the character menu. Click on the coat hanger icon near "Level Up." Go to "Wind Glider." Find the Wings of Shimmery Galaxy and select it. Click on the "Switch" button on the bottom right.

Genshin Impact 1st anniversary rewards include Primogems and a Wind Glider skin

Genshin Impact fans have voiced their outrage towards miHoYo due to the recent lack of notable rewards associated with the 1st Anniversary event. Naturally, some fans appreciate the free items, like the Twitter user shown above. A respectable number of likes on the post also indicate that plenty of players agree with the sentiment.

There will be three more days where players will get more items via in-game mail. Naturally, these rewards won't appease all Genshin Impact fans. Some of them will still be disappointed with these rewards.

The above Tweet is a compilation of various users who are still unhappy. Some of them claim that the 400 Primogems and free Wind Glider skin were always planned. In this instance, they would argue that these aren't the anniversary rewards.

However, these rewards can still help the players out. The Wind Glider skin is purely cosmetic, but the 400 Primogems are helpful at all stages of the game. There are still three more days where Genshin Impact players can collect more rewards.

The Boundless Symphony Bundle (Image via Discord)

The Wings of Poetic Melodies has now become the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy. The newer leak includes a furnishing, a namecard, and only 1,000 Primogems. It's possible that 1,000 Primogems reward was the original placeholder, as the glider's name has been changed since then.

miHoYo hasn't officially revealed this "bundle," but it's still relevant to the recent news that Genshin Impact fans got today. The namecard will likely resemble the one shown in the picture above.

As this data came from a recent leak, it's subject to change at any moment. However, the information presented earlier in the article about the Wind Glider skin and 400 Primogems is still accurate.

