Genshin Impact and other HoYoverse titles have been dominating the gacha scene with their robust gameplay elements. That said, any quality-of-life changes are always welcomed. A recent Telegram leak from Mero, a credible third-party source, hints at a cross-region account migration feature that could elevate the games’ experience. The user has also reported that the transfer will likely be a time-consuming process with some temporary drawbacks.

Here’s every bit of information available about the potential forthcoming account migration feature for Genshin Impact and other HoYoverse games.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact and other HoYoverse games might get a cross-region account migration feature

According to Mero, HoYoverse might introduce an account migration feature for Genshin Impact and other HoYoverse games. If the speculations come true, players will be able to change their server location altogether without losing any progress if they decide to shift to a different region.

Although the cross-region account migration feature is currently missing, gamers have the option to access different servers from any place. However, this isn't convenient in the long run, as latency could affect combat. Those who have selected a server from a different continent will especially struggle to maintain a stable ping, which would hinder their gameplay experience.

Hence, an option to transfer accounts across regions for Genshin Impact and other HoYoverse games will be convenient for fans migrating to a different continent in the future. Perhaps the unified HoYoPlay launcher was the foundation before introducing more quality-of-life features to the community.

For now, this feature remains speculation that is subject to change until HoYoverse makes it official. Coming back to the leaks, it appears that the transfer process could take a while to complete. Moreover, the account will likely be banned during the migration, which may scare away many players.

