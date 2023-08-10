Genshin Impact Mika Birthday 2023: Gifts, Mail, and Official Arts

Mika's birthday is on August 11, meaning anybody who boots up Genshin Impact on that day will get a letter from that character. It is vital to mention that Travelers don't actually need to have him to receive this mail. Simply logging in on August 11, 2023, is enough to receive his letter. One important note is that players must log in based on their server's time.

That means the Asian playerbase will get his birthday mail first before the Europeans get theirs, followed by the Americans. Note that if you forget to log in on August 11, 2023, you won't get Mika's letter. The actual contents of the letter are visible in the following section of this article for those curious to find out.

Genshin Impact's 2023 birthday mail and rewards for Mika

This is the official letter he gives you on August 11, 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

Mika put a lot of words into his birthday mail, which essentially involves him apologizing to the Traveler for sending them a letter. He quotes a phrase officers often use about his years of service and talks about all the positive feedback he's gotten over the years. This character regrets being unable to invite the Traveler, leading him to gift the player some free rewards.

Here is what he gives you upon logging in on August 11, 2023:

1x Surveyor's Breakfast Sandwich

1x Delicious "Pile 'Em Up"

1x Delicious Northern Smoked Chicken

Surveyor's Breakfast Sandwich is his signature dish, and it has the following effect:

"Increases all party members' ATK by 274 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s)."

If you don't have Mika, this is the only way to get this recipe. Otherwise, Genshin Impact players can enjoy some free food that may come in handy while traveling throughout Teyvat.

Official artwork

Mika's birthday web event involves Paimon startling him before revealing that he has just finished his work. Paimon and the Traveler give him some records of their adventures as a gift, with the former wanting to eat with Mika once his upcoming expedition is done.

Note that this character's official non-chibi birthday art will be released later on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account. Past precedence points to it happening around 9 pm PDT since that's when previous artworks for Amber, Yanfei, Klee, and Kuki Shinobu were posted, and they were the most recent Genshin Impact characters to have birthday art.

Fanart

Genshin Impact characters usually get plenty of fanart on their birthdays, and Mika is no exception. Any fan of this unit may wish to browse social media to get more photos related to him, especially if they're waiting for miHoYo to release some official artwork on August 11, 2023. Until then, there are plenty of good works to view.

That's all the latest news on this surveyor for the Knights of Favonius. There aren't any official updates on when he will be featured again in a future banner or if he will have a role in Fontaine. At the very least, his fans can enjoy some nice artwork and get an amusing letter from him.

