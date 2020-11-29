Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch Release Date, Launch Details and Everything Known So Far

Genshin Impact, which is the latest fantasy open-world adventure from the Chinese video game studio miHoYo, has an engaging storyline, gorgeous maps, and a plethora of characters to choose from. Quite naturally, it has become all the rage among gamers worldwide.

Genshin Impact is presently available on Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS, and PlayStation 4. It is not available on Nintendo Switch right now and the wait for Switch users might be slightly longer than expected. Here’s all there is to know about Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch.

Is Genshin Impact Available on Nintendo Switch?

Image via miHoYo

No, Genshin Impact is not available on the Nintendo Switch. This comes as a bit of a surprise since the game has already been optimized for release across a range of new next-gen consoles including the PS5.

With the game quickly gaining popularity among the masses, the developers have confirmed that new updates and events will soon be available.

When is Genshin Impact coming to Nintendo Switch?

The latest update of the game, Genshin Impact 1.1 was released on November 11. The first major patch added four new characters, the first seasonal event of the game, and some minor additions to quests.

Even at this point, it was not made compatible for Switch. For the upcoming two updates scheduled for December 2020 and February 202,1 Switch users should probably not get their hopes too high.

The developers of Genshin Impact, however, have confirmed in the past that the game will eventually come to Nintendo Switch but no release date has been announced yet.

Officials assert that the Switch version of the game is currently under development and testing would begin from early 2021. Switch users can expect to get their hands on it by mid to late 2021.