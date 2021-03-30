Genshin Impact reveals character demo of Rosaria: Elemental skill, burst, and voice actors officially announced

Genshin Impact has now revealed the details of Rosaria, a long-rumored NPC, to arrive in the game's playable roster.

The Cryo-type Polearm user was shown on various platforms and social media sites by game developer miHoYo. Other information about the character includes her short story, the voice actors who've dubbed her lines in the game, and also a gameplay demo showcasing her attacks, elemental skill, and burst.

Genshin Impact Rosaria character reveal

The official Genshin Impact Twitter page posted tweets about the reveal for Rosaria. One of those is the full art for the Cryo character with the monicker of "Thorny Benevolence," as well as the "Nonconforming Sister."

Rosaria ‧ Thorny Benevolence

A Nonconforming Sister



A sister in Mondstadt's Church of Favonius.



At a glance, she appears to be a usual member of the clergy, but after observing her behavior, you would find she is anything but.#GenshinImpact #Rosaria pic.twitter.com/2xgWjdxjCT — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 30, 2021

Another tweet by miHoYo presented the character with much more information. This time, it included a short story and background about Rosaria, who is widely known as an affiliate of the Church of Favonius.

Travelers \ (^ o ^) / ~



Today, let's get to know one of the sisters of Mondstadt's Church of Favonius — Rosaria!



See Full Details >>>https://t.co/dRkhJQtRjg#GenshinImpact #Rosaria pic.twitter.com/9VRIxVNfsp — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 30, 2021

The voice actors who gave life to the lines of Rosaria in the game were also revealed. Elizabeth Maxwell dubbed her for the English version, whereas KAKUMA Ai did the Japanese version of Rosaria's dialogues.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact Rosaria gameplay demo

A video posted on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel was also released. It showed the gameplay demo for Rosaria showcasing her attacks, including her elemental skill and burst.

Her normal attack is called "Spear of the Church," which will allow her to deal up to five rapid strikes using the Polearm weapon. Her elemental skill, "Ravaging Confession," will position herself behind her opponent and eventually slash them, dealing Cryo damage.

Also, her elemental burst "Rites of Termination" will summon an Ice Lance that can strike the ground, dealing both Cryo and Physical damage as well.

Genshin Impact Rosaria release date

There is still no official release date for Rosaria. Although speculations have been circulating in the gaming community that she will be a part of the "Farewell of Snezhnaya" banner alongside the 5-star character Tartaglia. It will be live on April 06, 2021, 06:00 PM and will run until April 27, 2021, 03:59 PM.